"He's got a target on his back now" - Matt Prior slams Tim Paine for his controversial comments on the Ashes   

Former England keeper-batsman Matt Prior blasted Australian Test skipper Tim Paine for his comments before the ECB confirmed the Ashes tour. Matt Prior joined the bandwagon of cricketers to express their displeasure with Tim Paine's behavior.

Tim Paine startled the cricketing fraternity by saying that the Ashes will go ahead regardless of visiting captain Joe Root's presence. The veteran was also unimpressed by England's complaints regarding quarantine protocols and advised them to simply comply with them.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy If Joe Root scores 80 more runs than Tim Paine in the first 2 Ashes Tests, his 2021 Test runs will be higher than Paine's career Test runs 👀 If Joe Root scores 80 more runs than Tim Paine in the first 2 Ashes Tests, his 2021 Test runs will be higher than Paine's career Test runs 👀 https://t.co/kudOTEDYdN

Matt Prior said he was surprised by Paine's comments, claiming him usually to be a 'nice guy'. Hence, Prior feels the Tasmanian has painted a target on his back and pointed out the Barmy Army's tweet about the comparison of runs between Paine and Root.

"I've played against him a few times and he's a nice guy, so it's quite surprising to see what he's been saying because it goes against him as a character. He's got a target on his back now. The Barmy Army have already pointed out that Joe Root has almost scored more runs this year than Tim has in his entire career, and those are the things that nobody would have even looked at if Tim Paine doesn't say the things that he does," Prior told bettingexpert.com.

Earlier, the likes of Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain had also slammed Paine for his controversial statements. Vaughan thought the keeper-batsman lacked empathy.

In contrast, Hussain stated that Australia had no right to lecture other teams about following isolation rules as they have hardly played any overseas Tests recently.

"The Ashes are unique and everyone gets a bit carried away" - Matt Prior

Matt Prior. (Image Credits: Getty)

Prior admits that emotions ride high before the Ashes series; however, he expects captains to behave classily. The retired cricketer added:

"The Ashes are unique and everyone gets a bit carried away and it can all get a bit ridiculous, it always has and we know how it works. For one captain to show a fair bit of disdain and disrespect to another captain is not what anyone wants to see."

The Ashes 2021-22 will get underway on the 8th of December in Brisbane. The Englishmen haven't held the Ashes since 2015 and face an uphill task to regain it this time around.

