Former Indian cricketer opens up on racism 

Former Indian fast bowler Dodda Ganesh has reflected on Abhinav Mukund's revelations regarding racism.

The cricket fraternity, including Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle, rallied to take a stand against racism.

Former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh has opened up about the prevailing racism in the sport of cricket, and his battles against the same during his playing career.

In an emotional post, Ganesh reflected on former India opener Abhinav Mukund's revelations about racism back in 2017. He reiterated the southpaw's stance on racism, and described it as something which made him stronger as his career went along.

The sensitive topic of racism has come to light again after the sad demise of George Floyd during police action in the United States of America, resulting in protests throughout the world. Recently, cricketers like former West Indies captain Darren Sammy and KXIP opener Chris Gayle also posted to social media platforms to highlight the issue of racism in cricket.

"This story of @mukundabhinav reminded me of the racial jibes I went through in my playing days. Only an Indian legend was witness to it. It only made me strong & didn't deter me from playing for Ind & over 100 matches for Karnataka."

Abhinav Mukund on racism in cricket in 2017

Former India opener Abhinav Mukund had opened up on the topic of racism in cricket in 2017 when he posted an emotional message on Twitter. In a heartfelt letter, he talked about his battles with the racial jibes and taunts he had to endure ever since his early days in the sport.

"I have been travelling a lot within and outside our country since I was 15. Ever since I was young, people's obsession with my skin colour has always been a mystery to me. Anyone who follows cricket would understand the obvious. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades. It is simply because I love what I do and I have been able to achieve certain things only because I have spent hours outdoor. I come from Chennai, probably one of the hottest places in our country and I have gladly spent most of my adult life in the cricket ground."

"I have laughed and shrugged it off because I had bigger goals! Affected young, I toughened up because this was never something that would pull me down. There were many times when I chose not to dignify these insults with responses. With the rise of social media, it has gone to a magnitude that I see people hurling abuses left, right and centre at something I have absolutely no control over."

“Fair isn’t the only lovely or handsome guys. Stay true, stay focused, be comfortable in your own skin.”