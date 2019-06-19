×
From one-sided affairs to heavy downpour - A look at the World Cup so far

Saubhagya Tripathi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
40   //    19 Jun 2019, 15:55 IST

Rohit Sharma's form has been crucial for India
Rohit Sharma's form has been crucial for India

We are half-way into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and the atmosphere in England has been great but even then, there have been a couple of issues, a majority of which can be linked with the incessant rains that have washed out three games thus far.

As it was expected, India and England have emerged as the teams to beat. New Zealand, too are yet to lose a single game while South Africa battle to stay in the competition. Throughout the first few weeks, there have been quite a few notable moments.

Here are a few key points from the tournament thus far-

#4 One-sided affairs 

Colin Munro and Martin Guptill celebrate their 100-run partnership v Sri Lanka
Colin Munro and Martin Guptill celebrate their 100-run partnership v Sri Lanka

This World Cup had a great buzz about it not only because it followed an ideal format but in addition to that, each team came into the competition with an equal chance of beating any opponent.

However, contrary to the expectations, the competition hasn't been quite there. Most of the matches have surprisingly been lop-sided. There hasn't been a single match going into the last over with both teams in the game. 

While games have turned on their heads, there has not been too much of thrill involved, except for the game between Australia and West Indies and talking of the upsets, barring Bangladesh's win over South Africa, there haven't been any.

#3 Cricket vs Rain

Covers on during the India v Pakistan match
Covers on during the India v Pakistan match

The most frustrating part in this World Cup have been the constant rain interruptions, which have either curtailed matches or washed them out without a ball being bowled. Close to 12% of the matches have been washed out while a couple of matches have finished as per DLS method.

Hence, with three matches ruled out and the prospect of a couple of more matches bound to be affected by rain, one can only hope that the rains keep away and we have some exciting encounters.

