Full international cricket schedule for August 2019

The cricket fans are in for a treat this monsoon

Post an exciting end to the World Cup 2019 as England lifted their first-ever World Cup title after defeating New Zealand in the summit clash of the competition, the action now shifts to a couple of exciting encounters, beginning with the marquee clash as England host Australia for Ashes 2019, beginning from August 1st.

While few teams enjoyed a long break from cricket post the World Cup, England hosted Ireland in a historic Test match at Lord’s while Sri Lanka bid farewell to pace legend Lasith Malinga at the end of the first ODI of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on 26th July.

As we move into a brand new month, action starts in full flow with England hosting arch-rivals Australia as the two teams gear up to fight for The Ashes urn. India will feature in their first post-World Cup series as they tour the West Indies for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

New Zealand will visit Sri Lanka to play two Tests and three T20Is. Apart from these exciting series, UAE will tour the Netherlands for a T20 series while Scotland prepare to host Oman and Papa New Guinea in an ODI series.

Here is the complete international cricket schedule of August 2019.

The Ashes, 2019

Ashes Previews

Hosts England have never lost an Ashes series at home since 2001 and Joe Root's men will try to ensure that they continue their fine form in front of their home fans. On the other hand, the Tim Paine-led Australians have received a huge boost with the return of David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

This Ashes series will mark a historic first in Test cricket history as players of both the teams will sport their names and jersey numbers on the back of their jersey. With a number of star players set to spice up the contest, one could expect a thrilling series on the cards.

Schedule

August 1st-5th: England vs Australia, first Test, Edgbaston

August 14th-18th: England vs Australia, second Test, Lord's

August 22nd-26th: England vs Australia, third Test, Headingley

(The fourth and the fifth Ashes Test will take place in September)

India Tour of West Indies, 2019

This will be Chris Gayle's final international series

West Indies' veteran opener Chris Gayle had announced during the World Cup that the series against India will be his last ever appearance at the international level. Undoubtedly, West Indies would be keen to hand Gayle a fitting farewell with a series win, while on the other hand, Virat Kohli's men will look to carry on their good form in the LOI format.

Schedule

August 3rd: West Indies vs India, first T20I, Florida

August 4th: West Indies vs India, second T20I, Florida

August 6th: West Indies vs India, third T20I, Guyana

August 8th: West Indies vs India, first ODI, Guyana

August 11th: West Indies vs India, second ODI, Trinidad

August 14th: West Indies vs India, third ODI, Trinidad

August 22nd-26th: West Indies vs India, first Test, Antigua

August 30th - September 3rd: West Indies vs India, second Test, Jamaica

UAE tour of Netherlands, 2019

UAE will visit the Netherlands to play 4 T20Is

With the ICC T20 World Cup set to take place in the year 2020, the associate nations will be looking to make a positive start to their preparations for the global event. The team of United Arab Emirates will visit The Netherlands from 3rd to 8th August to play a T20I series comprising of four matches in all.

The two sides have met on five occasions in the shortest format, with the Netherlands claiming victory in three of those games and this series could well pave way for an exciting contest.

Schedule

August 3rd - Netherlands vs U.A.E, first T20I, Amstelveen

August 5th - Netherlands vs U.A.E, second T20I, Amstelveen

August 6th - Netherlands vs U.A.E, third T20I, The Hague

August 8th - Netherlands vs U.A.E, fourth T20I, The Hague

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2019

Sri Lanka will look to avenge their loss of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Post a heart-breaking loss in the finals of the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand will be keen to make a positive start to their first bilateral series post the global competition as they tour Sri Lanka beginning with the first Test match on August 14th.

New Zealand last played an ODI in Sri Lanka back in 2013 but with the hosts winning only five of their last 17 matches at home from the past two years, New Zealand could be expected to give Sri Lanka a run for their money.

Schedule

August 14th-18th: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Galle

August 22nd-26th: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Colombo

August 31st: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Colombo

(The second and the third T20Is are scheduled to take place on 2nd and 6th September respectively.)

Scotland Tri-Series, 2019

Scotland will host Oman and Papua New Guinea for an ODI tri-series

While the Netherlands and U.A.E will square off in the T20 format, Oman and Papua New Guinea will tour Scotland to take part in an ODI tri-series beginning from August 14th at Aberdeen.

Schedule

August 14th: Oman vs Papua New Guinea, first match, Aberdeen

August 15th: Scotland vs Oman, second match, Aberdeen

August 17th: Scotland vs Papua New Guinea, third match, Aberdeen

August 18th: Scotland vs Oman, fourth match, Aberdeen

August 20th: Scotland vs Papua New Guinea, fifth match, Aberdeen

August 21st: Papua New Guinea vs Oman, sixth match, Aberdeen