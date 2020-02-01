Full international cricket schedule for February 2020

New Zealand and India will switch formats now

After a swashbuckling start to the new decade in January, the cricket fans will look forward to the cricket matches that will take place in February 2020. India will continue their tour to New Zealand as after sealing the T20I series, the visitors will look to maintain their dominance over the Kiwis in the ODIs and Test series.

South Africa will try to regain their momentum against England as they dropped some precious points of the ICC World Test Championship in the 4-match series. Zimbabwe will visit Bangladesh who will return home after completing their tour of Pakistan. Also, West Indies tour Sri Lanka to play limited overs cricket. After two years of the infamous ball tampering scandal, the Aussies will return to South Africa and battle the Proteas.

Here is the complete international cricket schedule for February 2020.

England tour of South Africa, 2019-20

South Africa XI v England - Practice Match: Day Two

With a magnificent 1-3 win in the Test series, England will look to continue their fine form in South Africa when they lock horns with the Proteas in the ODIs and T20Is. The reigning world champions will be the favourites to squash the lowly South Africans in this series but Quinton de Kock and co. may give them a run for their money in the T20I series.

South Africa vs England Schedule

February 4th: South Africa vs England, first ODI, Cape Town

February 7th: South Africa vs England, second ODI, Durban

February 9th: South Africa vs England, third ODI, Johannesburg

February 12th: South Africa vs England, first T20I, East London

February 14th: South Africa vs England, second T20I, Durban

February 16th: South Africa vs England, third T20I, Centurion

India tour of New Zealand, 2020

New Zealand v India will play an ODI series and then Tests

The final match of the T20I series between New Zealand and India will take place in February as the Men in Blue will look to complete a whitewash. Kane Williamson's men will look to better their performances in the ODI series and then will try to hand India their first defeat in the ICC World Test Championship.

New Zealand vs India Schedule

February 2nd: New Zealand vs India, fifth T20I, Mount Maunganui

February 5th: New Zealand vs India, first ODI, Hamilton

February 8th: New Zealand vs India, second ODI, Auckland

February 11th: New Zealand vs India, third ODI, Mount Maunganui

February 21st-25th: New Zealand vs India, first Test, Wellington

February 29th- March 4th: New Zealand vs India, second Test, Christchurch

Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2020

Zimbabwe continues their sub-continent tour in February

The Zimbabweans will continue their Asian tour as after Sri Lanka, they will visit Bangladesh to clash with the Bangla Tigers. The two teams will collide in one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is. Both the sides will try to make the most out of the T20I series as the T20 World Cup happen in Australia this year. Only the Test match is scheduled for February with the remaining matches of the tour slated for March.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Schedule

February 22nd-26th: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, only Test, Dhaka

West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

Sri Lanka will host West Indies in limited overs matches

The defending champions of the T20 World Cup, West Indies will test their limited overs skills in a series against Sri Lanka later this month. Even this tour will continue till March 2020. The 3-match ODI series will culminate on 1st March while the 2-match T20I series will succeed the 50-overs matches.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Schedule

February 22nd: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, first ODI, Colombo

February 26th: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, second ODI, Hambantota

Australia tour of South Africa, 2020

South Africa resume their rivalry against Australia

As mentioned earlier, Steve Smith, David Warner and co. will return to South Africa for the first time since the ball tampering incident as they will try to overcome the challenge from their lowly rivals. The South African cricket team seems to have lost its old touch as a majority of their stars have retired and the youngsters are finding it hard to get going at the international level.

South Africa vs Australia Schedule

February 21st: South Africa vs Australia, first T20I, Johannesburg

February 23rd: South Africa vs Australia, second T20I, Port Elizabeth

February 26th: South Africa vs Australia, third T20I, Cape Town

February 29th: South Africa vs Australia, first ODI, Paarl

