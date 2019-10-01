Full international cricket schedule for October 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 86 // 01 Oct 2019, 18:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

oka

India will battle South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship

After an action packed month of September, the cricket festivities will continue in the tenth month of the year as the top cricketing nations of the world will once again entertain the fans.

The T20I series between India and South Africa could not produce a winner but the two teams will now lock horns in the longest format of the game as Virat Kohli's men gear up to host the Proteas on their home soil. This will be India's first home series under the ICC World Test Championship.

Apart from that, the action will continue in Pakistan as the Men in Green will host Sri Lanka in a 3-match T20I series. After returning from Pakistan, the islanders will visit Australia while the ICC World Cup 2019 runners-up New Zealand will host the world champions England in a 5-match T20I series, followed by 2 Tests in November.

On that note, let us have a look at the full international cricket schedule for October, 2019.

South Africa Tour of India, 2019

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian side.

With a resounding win against the West Indies in the Caribbean, Team India will don the numbered whites once again as they will host the Proteas for a 3-match Test series scheduled to commence from the 2nd of October.

India vs South Africa Schedule

October 2nd-6th: India versus South Africa, first Test, Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

October 10th-14th: India versus South Africa, second Test, Pune.

October 19th-23rd: India versus South Africa, third Test, Ranchi.

Also read: India vs South Africa 2019: 5 players who can produce series-defining performances in Tests

Singapore T20I Series, 2019

Sean Williams is the captain of Zimbabwe.

A T20I series featuring hosts Singapore, Zimbabwe and Nepal is underway at the moment, and the second phase of this tourney will take place in the first week of October.

Singapore T20I Tri-Series Schedule

October 1st: Zimbabwe versus Nepal , fourth match, Singapore

October 2nd: Singapore versus Nepal, fifth match, Singapore

October 3rd: Singapore versus Zimbabwe, sixth match, Singapore

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, 2019

Pakistan will look to sweep the ODI series.

With a 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series, Pakistan will try to win the ODI series with a dominant performance in the final match and then the home side will look to maintain the same momentum in the shortest format of the game as well.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Schedule

October 2rd: Pakistan versus Sri Lanka, third ODI, Karachi

October 5th: Pakistan versus Sri Lanka, first T20I, Lahore

October 7th: Pakistan versus Sri Lanka, second T20I, Lahore

October 9th: Pakistan versus Sri Lanka, third T20I, Lahore

Also read: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019: Babar Azam’s stunning century reminds us again of his extraordinary skills

Sri Lanka tour of Australia, 2019

Sri Lanka will make a trip Down Under to face the Australians before the ICC T20 World Cup.

To prep up for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will tour Australia to play a 3-match T20I series with the hosts of the mega-event scheduled to happen in 2020.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Schedule

October 27th: Australia versus Sri Lanka, first T20I, Adelaide

October 30th: Australia versus Sri Lanka, second T20I, Brisbane

The final T20I of this series will happen in November whereas England will play two practice matches against New Zealand XI in the last week of October before the main series commences from 1st November.

Which international cricket series are you looking forward towards this month? Share your views in the comments box below.