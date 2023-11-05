Full list of players to score ODI 100s on their birthday ft. Virat Kohli

Although it's quite uncommon to have a match day coincide with one's birthday, hitting a century on that special day is probably the most pleasant thing that can happen to a batter on his day of birth.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli enjoyed a similar feeling when he clobbered his historical 49th ODI hundred in the ongoing Match 37 of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 against South Africa.

In front of a jam-packed Kolkata crowd, Kohli toiled hard on a surface that offered help to the slower bowlers. Despite the conditions, Kohli stood tall and batted for over 44 overs. He stitched together a 134-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who also scored a brilliant 77.

With the help of 10 boundaries, Kohli hit 101* off 121 balls as India posted 326/5 batting first. With his superb ton, the newly-turned 35-year-old became only the seventh batter to get a hundred on his birthday.

On that very note, let's take a look at the full list of players to score 100 ODI runs on their birthday.

#7 Vinod Kambli - 100 off 149 vs England - 18 Jan, 1993

Vinod Kambli during a photoshoot [Getty Images]

Vinod Kambli became the first-ever player to score an ODI century on his birthday when he scored 100* against England in the second match in Jaipur on January 18, 1993.

In a rain-truncated game, India made 223/3 while batting first. After India were reduced to 59/3, Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar added an unbeaten partnership of 164 runs for the fourth wicket.

The match went right down to the wire, with England chasing down the target on the last ball of their innings.

Even though Kambli ended up on the losing side, a man of the match performance on his birthday is something that he would treasure all his life.

#6 Sachin Tendulkar - 134 off 131 vs Australia - 24 Apr, 1998

Sachin Tendulkar during Pakistan v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Semi-Final [Getty Images]

Arguably the most special hundred on the list, Sachin Tendulkar came up with his iconic 'Desert Storm' against Australia in the final of a tri-series at Sharjah.

On his birthday, April 24, 1998, the 'Little Master' dished out a phenomenal batting display and scored a masterful 134 off 131 while chasing.

He single-handedly took down the likes of Damien Fleming, Michael Kasprowicz, Shane Warne, and Tom Moody and helped India hunt down 273 runs inside 49 overs.

Tendulkar was at his aggressive best and played an unforgettable innings.

#5 Sanath Jayasuriya - 130 off 88 vs Bangladesh - 30 June, 2008

Sanath Jayasuriya vs Bangladesh [Getty Images]

Sanath Jayasuriya, who revolutionized the role of an opener, was at his aggressive best when he clobbered a fiery 130 off just 88 balls in a group-stage match of Asia Cup 2008 against Bangladesh.

The birthday boy (30 June) had an able partner in the name of Kumar Sangakkara. The two champion lefties went on to put a mammoth 200-run stand for the opening wicket.

While Sangakkara made 121, Jayasuriya hit 16 boundaries and six lusty maximums during his 130-run knock. Sri Lanka posted 332 runs on the board and won the game by a massive 158-run margin, with Muttiah Muralitharan taking a fifer.

#4 Ross Taylor - 131 off 124 vs Pakistan - 8 Mar, 2011

Ross Taylor vs Pakistan - 2011 ICC men's ODI World Cup [Getty Images]

Ross Taylor became the first-ever player to hit an ODI World Cup hundred on his birthday when he smashed a fabulous 131 against Pakistan in Match 24 of the 2011 ODI World Cup in Pallekele.

Taylor struggled for the majority of his innings. He was given a couple of reprieves early on but kept the scoreboard ticking. He scored 68 runs off his first 105 balls before he went berserk in the last five overs.

The feisty batter hammered as many as 63 runs off his last 19 balls, including clobbering 28 runs off a Shoaib Akhtar over.

New Zealand scored 302 batting first before bundling Pakistan for 192.

#3 Tom Latham - 140 off 123 vs Netherlands - 2 Apr, 2022

Tom Latham at the 2023 ODI World Cup [Getty Images]

The second New Zealand player to feature on the list, Tom Latham holds the record for scoring the highest individual ODI score on a birthday. The wicketkeeper-batter accumulated 140 runs in an ODI against the Netherlands in Hamilton last year.

New Zealand were in all sorts of trouble at 89/6 when Latham came up with his career-best individual score. Smashing 10 boundaries and five sixes, Latham played a true captain's knock and guided his team to 264/9.

The Dutch could only muster 146 in reply, thus losing the game by 118 runs.

#2 Mitchell Marsh - 121 off 108 vs Pakistan - 20 Oct, 2023

Australia v Pakistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Virat Kohli is not the first player to hit a century on his birthday in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. Mitchell Marsh achieved the feat when Australia thrashed Pakistan on a batting-friendly Bengaluru surface.

Marsh, who celebrated his birthday on October 20, was involved in a humongous 259-run stand for the opening wicket with David Warner.

Both batters hammered the Pakistani bowlers left, right, and center, with Marsh scoring 121 off 108. Warner was in his beast mode as well, scoring 163 off only 124 balls.

Australia won the game by 62 runs.

#1 Virat Kohli - 101* vs South Africa - 5 Nov, 2023

Virat Kohli after his century vs South Africa [Getty Images]

The latest entrant on the list, Virat Kohli gave all his a moment to remember for a lifetime when he dished out a phenomenal show at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In a table-toppers clash against South Africa, he played a mature knock and scored his much-anticipated 49th ODI hundred, equalling his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record.

On a deck, that held up a bit, Kohli put away all the bad balls and helped his side score an above-par total of 326/5. He stood rock-solid at one end and frustrated the Proteas bowlers for the entire innings.

The Eden Gardens crowd was up on their feet to bow down to the greatness of the modern-day legend.