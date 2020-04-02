×
Gautam Gambhir contributes again; donates two years' salary to PM CARES fund to fight against COVID-19 outbreak

  • Gambhir has been quite vocal during the crisis and had donated INR 50 lakh already.
  • Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan also donated to PM CARES fund to fight against COVID-19 outbreak.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 02 Apr 2020, 15:45 IST

Gautam Gambhir (left) had earlier donated Â â¹50 Lakh.
Gautam Gambhir (left) had earlier donated  ₹50 Lakh.

Former India opener, Gautam Gambhir, revealed via Twitter that he has further donated two years' salary to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund to fight against the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Gambhir, thus, added to his earlier donation, where he pledged to support the fight against the deadly virus by contributing ₹50 Lakh.

In an emotional tweet, Gambhir asked the citizens not to question what the country can do for them, instead, telling them to ask themselves what they can do for their country.

"People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country."

Gambhir has been quite vocal during the current crisis. He earlier stated that it was our duty to stay indoors and anybody found on the streets should be properly interrogated. His comments had come in the wake of the Janta Curfew when most people had come out on the streets together to clap for the health workers who were putting their lives on the line.

Along with Gambhir, former and current cricketers also donated to the fund. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan also donated to fight against the deadly virus that has put the brakes on all sports action right now.


Published 02 Apr 2020, 15:45 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Gautam Gambhir
