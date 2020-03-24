Gautam Gambhir pledges Rs 50 Lakh for coronavirus treatment

Gautam Gambhir pledged money from MPLAD fund which would be utilized for buying the coronavirus treatment equipment.

Gambhir advocated jail terms should be handed over to people who broke the quarantine guidelines.

Gautam Gambhir

Former India player and current MP, Gautam Gambhir pledged INR 50 Lakh for the treatment and equipment required to fight coronavirus. In a letter written to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gambhir broke the news of pledging money from the MPLAD fund which would be utilized for buying the equipment needed for Covid-19 treatment in state government hospitals.

Gambhir pleaded to the citizens of the country to stay inside their homes as that was the only way to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

"In furtherance of the united effort to save our city and citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge ₹50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for Covid-19 treatment in state government hospitals."

Gambhir also stated that jail terms should be handed over to people who broke the quarantine guidelines required for breaking the chain of the pandemic.

“Kindly direct the officers in charge to let my office know about the requirements and please let me know if I could be off any other assistance (sic)”

Gambhir advocated harsh punishments for people who broke the law by getting out in groups and in large numbers, putting the entire society at risk. A large number of people were seen celebrating on the streets by the end of Junta Curfew at 9 pm imposed by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The deadly virus had affected cricketing affairs tremendously as England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 have all been affected. Even domestic cricket has come to a halt in the majority of the countries with national cricket boards participating in their fight against the pandemic.

खुद भी जाएँगे और परिवार को भी ले जाएँगे !

Quarantine या जेल !



पूरे समाज पर ख़तरा ना बने और घर पर रहें ! जंग नौकरी और व्यापार से नहीं, ज़िंदगी से है ! ज़रूरी सेवायें देने वाले परेशान ना हों इसका भी ध्यान रखें !

LOCKDOWN !!!! का पालन करें

जय हिंद 🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 23, 2020