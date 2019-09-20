Gautam Gambhir once again questions Virat Kohli's captaincy skills, draws comparison with Rohith Sharma and MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

It is no secret that Gautam Gambhir is not a big fan of Virat Kohli's captaincy. During the IPL, he pointed out at Kohli’s poor leadership record with RCB and compared them with those of MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians). Now, he has again raised questions over Kohli’s captaincy with the Indian team, stating that his leadership looks good only because of the presence of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. He went to the extent of saying that one’s actual captaincy skills are tested in the IPL.

While interacting with students of a university in Ahmedabad, Gambhir said Kohli still has a long way to go as far as captaincy is concerned. “Kohli was very good in the last World Cup but he has a long way to go. He captains so well in international cricket because he has got Rohit Sharma, he had MS Dhoni for a long time. Captaincy credentials are noticed when you are leading a franchise, when you do not have other players supporting you,” the cricketer-cum-politician was quoted.

“I have been honest whenever I have spoken about this. See what Rohit Sharma has achieved for Mumbai Indians, see what Dhoni has achieved for Chennai Super Kings. If you compare that with RCB, the results are there for everyone to see,” Gambhir further went on to state.

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Gambhir was also asked about his views on Rohit Sharma opening the batting in the Tests, and responded in the affirmative. The former opener said Rohit is too good a player to be warming the benches.

“I think KL Rahul has been given a longer run. It is time for Rohit Sharma to open the batting in Test cricket. If you pick him in the squad, he has to be a part of the playing XI. If he does not fit your playing XI, no point in picking him in the squad of 15 or 16. He is too good a player to be sitting on the bench,” Gambhir added.

‘Thought of quitting after 2007 World Cup snub'

Gautam Gambhir

In the same interaction, the two-time IPL-winning skipper also revealed that he had thoughts of quitting cricket after being left out of the 2007 World Cup squad.

"In 2007, when I missed the 50-over World Cup, that was the lowest moment in my cricketing career. I had given up on cricket. Before that, I had missed both U-14 and U-19 World Cups. In 2007 I thought I was the closest to play the World Cup, but when they did not include me in the squad, I had given up on cricket,” the BJP MP from East Delhi stated.

Things, however, turned around for him as he ended up being the top-scorer in the 2007 World T20 final as well as in the 2011 World Cup final, both of which India won.

For his on-field achievements, Gambhir was awarded the Padma Shri earlier this year.