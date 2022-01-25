Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir tests positive for COVID-19

The 2011 World Cup-winning Indian opener Gautam Gambhir tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today after having mild symptoms. He then proceeded to request everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested to ensure their safety.

The former KKR skipper took to his official Twitter handle to share the news with his followers. Gambhir wrote:

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested. #StaySafe"

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested. #StaySafe After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested. #StaySafe

I would not want any of the players saying or thinking that my job or my ultimate aim is to play for India: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir believes that players should not think of playing for India while participating in the IPL. He justified his stance by saying that if the players perform well and showcase their talent for their franchises, they will obviously be on the radar for Indian team selection.

Speaking on 'Backstage with Boria' on the subject, Gambhir said:

"When I’ve captained, I have always said I don’t want players thinking of playing for India. I want players thinking of playing for the franchise. Playing for India is just the byproduct."

"If you think of playing for India and you start saying that Lucknow gives me that platform to play for India, then you are being dishonest to the franchise. But if you were to play for Lucknow and deliver it for Lucknow, eventually you will end up playing for India."

He added:

"So probably in those two months, I would not want any of the players saying or thinking that my job or my ultimate aim is to play for India. Their ultimate aim for those two months is to win the tournament for the franchise. And if they look to do that with their performances, they will eventually go on to play for India."

Also Read Article Continues below

Gautam Gambhir recently took over responsibilities as a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in the IPL. Sanjeev Goenka, the owner of the Lucknow team, later revealed that Gambhir would help in creating a successful blueprint for the side as it is a new franchise.

Edited by Arnav