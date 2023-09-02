GAW vs SNP Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 15?

Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are set to lock horns in Match 15 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on September 2 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Warriors, captained by Imran Tahir, have been very impressive thus far in the ongoing tournament. The team has won two out of three matches while one of their matches against the Saint Lucia Kings did not take place due to rain.

The fact the Warriors have a net run rate of +2.475 shows how dominating they have been in the championship. They will go into the match after beating Brandon King’s Jamaica Tallawahs by 34 runs.

After being put in to bat first, the Warriors racked up a huge score of 210 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul scored 60 and 45 runs respectively.

Mohammad Amir picked up three wickets while Chris Green accounted for two crucial scalps. Thereafter, Romario Shepherd picked up three wickets to restrict the Tallawahs.

The Patriots, led by Evin Lewis, are tottering at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.883. They lost to the Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets in their previous match.

Moreover, Ambati Rayudu and Blessing Muzarabani would not be a part of their team for the remainder of the tournament.

CPL 2023, GAW vs SNP Prediction: Can the Patriots beat the Warriors?

Guyana Amazon Warriors will go into the match without much of a doubt. They have been dominant thus far and should be able to beat the Patriots, who have been terribly out of form. The Patriots need to pull off a stupendous show to beat the in-form Warriors.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this CPL 2023 match.

