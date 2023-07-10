"Generally the sides are getting on much better" - Mark Taylor on banter between England and Australia

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor suggested that Jonny Bairstow would have expected a send-off from the tourists following his dismissal on Day 4 of the third Ashes Test. Taylor also believes both teams have gone better than expected, especially following the contentious stumping at Lord's.

Bairstow struggled in both innings of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, scoring 12 and five. After Steve Smith's tame dismissal on Day 2 at Headingley, the Yorkshire cricketer have a cheeky send-off to the Aussie great, provoking an angry reaction. The tourists also gave back when Bairstow chopped onto the stumps off Mitchell Starc's bowling on Day 4 by saying 'See ya, Johnny'.

Taylor told Wide World of Sports:

"That's all OK provided it's kept under wraps and is just one or two words here and there. I think generally the sides are getting on much better than a lot of people back at home are making out."

The keeper-batter's wicket for a single-figure score threatened to derail England's run-chase of 251. However, Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood combined to take the home side over the line with three wickets to spare.

Jonny Bairstow under scanner ahead of 4th Test against Australia

Jonny Bairstow. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Jonny Bairstow is yet to muster any telling score with the bat, the 33-year-old is as much under scrutiny for his poor keeping skills. He has spilled a few catches and stumping chances that have proved to be pivotal in Australia winning the first two matches.

However, it seems unlikely for England to drop the veteran, given they have not included Ben Foakes in the squad. Australia are still 2-1 ahead in the five-Test series and would look to seal the series in Manchester after their lapses in Leeds.

Aussie captain Pat Cummins has also hinted at some changes for the fourth Ashes Test, which gets underway on July 19 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Poll : 0 votes