Getting in and out of the side does not create a good pattern, says Shreyas Iyer

Will Shreyas Iyer finally arrive?

Shreyas Iyer feels that a long run in the team helps a players' cause to secure a place in the Indian team. In an interview with PTI, Iyer also talked about the frustration of being left out of the World Cup squad and his preparation for the tour of West Indies.

Team India's longstanding middle-order problem arguably cost them the World Cup. In a bid to solve India's middle-order woes, Shreyas Iyer was included in India's ODI squad for the tour of West Indies.

Less than a week before the first T20 against West Indies in Florida, Shreyas Iyer spoke at length about his views on being in and out of the side. Iyer said that the players should be given a little more time to settle down in the team.

Iyer said,

"If you are really good talent, then you need a certain amount of chances to prove yourself and get acclimatised to the conditions. If you keep coming in and going out [of the team], it doesn't set a good pattern for one's self and you start disbelieving yourself. If you are a great talent, then you need some time."

Iyer has been knocking the selection door for quite some time and is one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit.

While speaking about the frustration of being avoided, despite of good performances, the 24-year-old continued,

"Yes, you tend to lose patience but the selection is not in your hands. All you can do is perform, perform and perform and that is what I enjoy doing. You have to keep performing and keep showing people that you are capable of playing at the higher league. Once you get that sniff, you never look back."

Iyer also expressed his disappointment of missing out from the World Cup squad and about his thought process after the snub.

"It was my dream to play the World Cup for my country. I know there are a few opportunities that I got but unfortunately, the team combination was such that it didn't demand me to be there. There was a lot of buzz about me before the World Cup selection because I was consistent and aware of the hard work and smart work that I had put in. It will reap benefits and help me in future when I play for India. I just kept myself positive and always in high spirits. It didn't disturb me from inside at all. It was a dream to play the World Cup and I will play for sure in the future." Iyer added.

Iyer talked about how the India A tour has helped him prepare for the crucial tour. Iyer said,

"The A tour has always given me an opportunity to prove myself in the higher league as this is the stepping stone. I was in West Indies for the List A series and I had an idea of how the pitches play and also it's so hot out there that you need to keep yourself hydrated. These are little things that you learn as you start playing."

With the kind of talent that he possesses, Shreyas Iyer is surely one batsman who can be a long-term number 4 prospect for the Indian team. It will be interesting to see whether the Indian team management is willing to give Iyer a long-run in the side or the middle-order merry-go-round continues.