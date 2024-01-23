Glenn Maxwell Adelaide incident: What we know so far

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was reportedly taken to hospital after falling while watching a performance from the band ‘Six and Out’ at a venue in Adelaide on Friday, January 19. The band features former Australian players Brett Lee and Shane Lee [Brett’s brother], former Test bowler Gavin Robertson and former NSW players Brad McNamara and Richard Chee Quee.

The 35-year-old all-rounder was a key member of the Australian squad that lifted the ODI World Cup in India last year. In nine innings, he smashed 400 runs at an average of 66.67 and a strike rate of 150.38. The right-handed batter broke the record for the fastest Men’s ODI World Cup hundred by hammering a 40-ball ton against Netherlands.

Maxwell also clobbered a sensational double hundred to lift Australia to an improbable win after they slumped to 91/7 in a chase of 292 against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While the 35-year-old has come with some amazing displays with the bat, he has also been in the news for some bizarre off-field incidents.

On that note, here’s a look at all the details of Maxwell’s Adelaide incident so far.

Glenn Maxwell was hospitalized after he lost consciousness: Reports

Glenn Maxwell in action during the BBL. (Pic: Getty Images)

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Maxwell was taken to hospital after he fell while watching a performance from ‘Six and Out’ in Adelaide on Friday. The report added that an ambulance was called after the all-rounder fell and lost consciousness.

A number of Australian and West Indian players are said to have attended the event after the first Australia vs West Indies Test in Adelaide ended early on Friday. While Maxwell was not part of the Test squad, he attended a golf exhibition before joining the Australian Test team. The players celebrated their victory in a hotel in North Adelaide after which some of them proceeded to watch the ‘Six and Out’ performance.

A report in The Daily Telegraph claimed that Maxwell was drinking during the concert when he felt unwell and passed out. He was, however, discharged from the hospital after a brief stay.

Cricket Australia launches investigation into Maxwell’s Adelaide incident

Cricket Australia (CA) has launched an investigation into the Adelaide incident involving Maxwell. The cricket board, however, clarified that the all-rounder being rested for the ODIs against West Indies had nothing to do with the Adelaide incident.

Releasing an official statement on the matter, CA said:

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information. It is not related to him being replaced in the one-day squad, a decision that was purely based on workload management following the BBL. Maxwell will return for the Twenty20 Series.

The star Aussie cricketer recently stepped down as captain of the BBL side Melbourne Stars after a disappointing campaign.

“We're all adults” - Cummins reacts to Maxwell incident

Pat Cummins (left) and Glenn Maxwell (Pics: Getty Images)

Australian Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has opened up about the latest incident involving teammate Maxwell. He stated that all cricketers in the team are adults and have to own up to any decision they take. Pointing out that Maxwell was at a private event, he said at a press conference ahead of the Gabba Test:

"We're all adults, been part of night outings, you have got to make your own decisions. I suppose in this actual incident, he was obviously not on tour with the Australians, he was over there for a private event, he was not with the cricket team. So, it is a little bit different. Absolutely, any decision that you make, you have got to own it and be comfortable with it.”

The second Australia vs West Indies Test will be played in Brisbane from January 25 to 29.

Glenn Maxwell is "embarrassed": Reports

According to a report in The Age, Maxwell is said to be embarrassed by the events in Adelaide on Friday. The all-rounder’s manager Ben Tippett was quoted as telling the paper:

“Glenn is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. He was a bit sore and sorry on Saturday, but he’s back in Melbourne and resumed training yesterday. He’s not under investigation by Cricket Australia.”

The report also added that the 35-year-old had a chat with chief selector George Bailey on Monday to share his version of events that transpired in Adelaide. Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald were apparently not apprised of the incident until Monday.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia’s medical staff are also discussing the incident with the all-rounder to try and figure out whether he suffered a concussion on Friday night before passing out.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, multiple sources told the paper that Maxwell had been drinking after the show.

“Maxwell was photographed with numerous members of the crowd, he and his friends retired to the backstage area where they drank and sang songs with Six and Out and other friends invited into the room. It was during this interlude that Maxwell lost consciousness," the report stated.

While Maxwell has been rested for the ODI squad, he is likely to feature in the subsequent T20I series against the West Indies.

Former Australian captain worried over Maxwell incident

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke (Pic: Getty Images)

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has expressed concern over the incident involving Maxwell. According to him, some of the details emerging are quite scary.

“To have to be put into an ambulance, that makes me nervous. With these sort of things, with off-field stuff. I like to go, ‘Benefit of the doubt and innocent until proven guilty’,” Clarke was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

“I can’t think of a time where I’ve had to call an ambulance or an ambulance had to be called for me, no matter how drunk I was. So I’m worried is there more to this and I just hope he’s OK first and foremost,” Clarke added.

Incidentally, Maxwell has been involved in a few freak incidents recently. He suffered a concussion after falling off a golf cart in Ahmedabad during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Before that, in 2022, he was left with a broken leg after he slipped while running at a friend's birthday.

