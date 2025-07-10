Global Super League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jul 10, 2025 07:30 IST
(Image Credits: GETTY)
The second edition of the Global Super League is set to make its much-anticipated return, commencing on Thursday, July 10, and concluding on Saturday, July 19. Organized by Cricket West Indies (CWI), the tournament will take place at the renowned Providence Stadium in Guyana.

A total of 11 matches will be played in a single round-robin format, with each of the five participating franchises playing four games each. The top two teams will progress to the final, which will be held on July 19.

Defending champions, Rangpur Riders, will aim to retain their title, while the other four teams will be eager to provide stiff competition, ensuring a thrilling and highly competitive tournament. The teams participating are the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Central Districts from New Zealand’s Super Smash, Dubai Capitals from the ILT20, and Hobart Hurricanes from Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

The tournament is further elevated by the inclusion of international cricket stars such as Moeen Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Shimron Hetmyer, and Rovman Powell. Their experience and expertise are expected to bring invaluable insights, fostering the development of emerging talents and enhancing the overall quality of play.

With a blend of seasoned professionals and rising stars, the Global Super League promises to deliver an action-packed spectacle, offering fans a thrilling contest of top-tier cricket.

Global Super League 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, this year's edition of the Global Super League (GSL) 2025 will not have any television broadcast in India.

Global Super League 2025: Live Streaming Details

Live streaming of the Global Super League 2025 in India will be available on the FanCode app and website, where fans can catch all the action on the go. The service can be availed via a match pass for ₹19 or a tour pass (all matches) for ₹69.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
