Global T20 Canada | Where to Watch Live Match & Streaming Details

Toronto Nationals take on Vancouver Knights in the first match of Global T20 Canada 2018

The inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada begins on June 28 and will feature several T20 stars from David Warner, Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi to Dwayne Bravo and a whole lot more. All the games will take place at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club in Toronto but those who can't get to the 7,000 capacity stadium needn't worry as they can catch all the action from the comfort of their own couch.

For all those wondering about Global T20 Canada live streaming, they no longer have to worry about where to watch the latest domestic T20 tournament that will feature some of the best players in the world. For Indian viewers, who are wondering where to watch live match Global T20 Canada, Hotstar is the answer as all the games will be available as Star Sports bagged the broadcast rights for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

"The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Hotstar. Fans can catch all the highlights on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Hotstar", a release from Star Sports read.

For the viewers outside India, you don't have to worry about live streaming details as the Global T20 Canada will be broadcast live on Free Sports in the UK, Hotstar in USA and Canada, Geo Super (Geo Sports) in Pakistan, Sportsmax in the Caribbean, OSN Sports Cricket HD in the MENA countries and Fox Sports in Australia.

Global T20 Canada will feature six teams, one of which is a West Indian representative team that comprises entirely of upcoming stars from the Caribbean islands. Cricket West Indies B Team, Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers, Edmonton Royals, Vancouver Knights, and Winnipeg Hawks are the six teams that will take part in the tournament.

The first game of the tournament will see Toronto Nationals take on the Vancouver Knights as the likes of Darren Sammy, Steve Smith and Kieron Pollard go up against the likes of Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Andre Russell.