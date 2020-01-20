Google's Top 10 Trending Personalities in India in 2019 features Yuvraj Singh and Rishabh Pant

AJSP FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Yuvraj Singh called curtains on his career after reportedly falling out of favour with selectors.

It has been an eventful year for southpaws. We saw Yuvraj SIngh calling an end to his illustrious career laden with records and trophies. The year also saw another heavy-hitting left-handed finisher make his place in the team but has been under the scanner and intense scrutiny ever since. It's difficult being Rishabh Pant, with most critics waiting for another misfire. He hasn't helped his cause to be honest with indifferent performances but he has been the news before and after the World Cup. And despite being at the opposite end of their careers, both remain equally popular among the Indian faithful. The two left-handed swashbuckling batsmen were the two most popular cricketers in India last year as per data released by Google for the most searched Indian personality.

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement in a press conference during the World Cup after not getting picked in the squad. Earlier in the year, he dominated news after being picked by Mumbai Indians but being used sporadically, preferring a younger Ishan Kishan over him. Several fans were incensed owing Yuvraj Singh's good performances in the games he played including a quick half-century and Kishan's average outings. He later was in the news when the Indian World Cup squad was announced and he was overlooked for selection despite a void at the number 4 position in the team. His retirement came as a surprise due to its timing in the middle of the World Cup which actually meant it became less of a deal than it was. But clearly he still rules the hearts of the fans as he was the 3rd most searched Indian after Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Rishabh Pant has been continuously subjected to 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants and trolling online.

Rishabh Pant has seen a very different year with phenomenal performances in the earlier half of the year both in IPL and in the domestic circuit. But he too like Yuvraj Singh was overlooked for the World Cup. However, he eventually played a part in the World Cup after Shikhar Dhawan was sidelined with injury. While he has the team management and captain's support, fans seam to not have taken to well to him after his slew of inconsistent performances with him remaining in controversies on and off the field. A relatively uncontroversial year for Virat Kohli and a long layoff from cricket for MS Dhoni might have been the reason for tthem not featuring in the top 10 most searched Indians on Google.