Greatest ODI XI featuring only captains

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Preview
26 Sep 2018, 17:14 IST

A
All captains in one frame

They played the first ODI on January 5, 1971. Since then, the game has grown rapidly in terms of technique, speed, regulation, and money. Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and others have changed the way it is played. It has become more fierce, competitive, and fast.

In the recent years, several cricketers have published a list of their All-time ODI XI. Warne, Chappell, Dravid, Imran, and others have also come out with their list and garnered full attention and praise in the cricket fraternity.

I have been an avid cricket lover for the past 25 years. Having watched plenty of cricket, I have prepared the greatest ODI XI featuring only captains.

Openers

#1. Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly of India
Sourav Ganguly of India

Sourav Ganguly has been one of the top openers of India in ODI cricket. He, along with Sachin Tendulkar, formed one of the most prolific and destructive opening pairs in the history of cricket. Ganguly scored 11,363 runs at an average of 41.02 with the highest score of 183.

He was elegant on the off-side which is why Rahul Dravid called him ‘God of the Off Side.’ He captained India in 147 matches and won 76 with a win percentage of 51.7%.

#2. Sachin Tendulkar

India v South Africa: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup
India v South Africa: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

There is nothing that Sachin Tendulkar has not achieved in the world of cricket. He had the perfect technique and temperament to dominate the opposition bowlers. He is called the 'God of Cricket.' Tendulkar played 463 matches and scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 with the highest score of 200 not out.

He captained India in 72 matches, out of which he won 23 with a win percentage of 31.94%.

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
