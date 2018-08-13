Greatest T20I XI with right-handed batsmen and left-handed bowlers

Pravir Rai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 55 // 13 Aug 2018, 20:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

T20 has gained huge prominence in the last 10 years, thanks to IPL and other T20 leagues being played all around the world. Several players have gained cult status in this version of the game. These superstars are now major attractions in the auctions as well as on the field.

T20 players play with an aggressive and unorthodox approach. They bowl and bat differently as compared to other forms of cricket. Crowds throng to the stadiums to watch them play, and cheer them on every time they come out shining.

Here, I have compiled an all-time T20 XI consisting of right-handed batsmen and left-handed bowlers.

OPENERS

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch looking at the crowd

Aaron James Finch would be the opener of this team. Known as a power hitter, he has scored 1,596 T20I runs at an average of 45.6, with two centuries and nine fifties.

If there is one opener in recent times who can change the game at will, it is him.

Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum acknowledging the crowd

Brendon McCullum is the second opener of this team. He boasts of an average of 35.67 and 2,140 T20I runs, and the Kiwi has also scored two centuries and 13 fifties.

McCullum possesses the unique ability to hit seamers and spinners with equal elan. That is probably why he has an impressive strike rate of 136.22.

1 / 4 NEXT