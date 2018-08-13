Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Greatest T20I XI with right-handed batsmen and left-handed bowlers

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
55   //    13 Aug 2018, 20:28 IST

T20 has gained huge prominence in the last 10 years, thanks to IPL and other T20 leagues being played all around the world. Several players have gained cult status in this version of the game. These superstars are now major attractions in the auctions as well as on the field.

T20 players play with an aggressive and unorthodox approach. They bowl and bat differently as compared to other forms of cricket. Crowds throng to the stadiums to watch them play, and cheer them on every time they come out shining.

Here, I have compiled an all-time T20 XI consisting of right-handed batsmen and left-handed bowlers.

OPENERS

Aaron Finch

looking at t
Aaron Finch looking at the crowd

Aaron James Finch would be the opener of this team. Known as a power hitter, he has scored 1,596 T20I runs at an average of 45.6, with two centuries and nine fifties.

If there is one opener in recent times who can change the game at will, it is him.

Brendon McCullum

ak
Brendon McCullum acknowledging the crowd

Brendon McCullum is the second opener of this team. He boasts of an average of 35.67 and 2,140 T20I runs, and the Kiwi has also scored two centuries and 13 fifties.

McCullum possesses the unique ability to hit seamers and spinners with equal elan. That is probably why he has an impressive strike rate of 136.22.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC T20 World Cup Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team AB de Villiers Aaron Finch Leisure Reading
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
5 Most Embarrassing Defeats for India in T20Is
RELATED STORY
ODI Cricket retired XI (2015-2018)
RELATED STORY
Best Test XI to play for your life
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers and WWE Superstars with a similar personality
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
The Crisis Man: 5 Typical MS Dhoni ODI Innings
RELATED STORY
Listing the cricketers with highest scores in T20Is by...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players you might not know have won an ICC award
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI encounters between India and Australia
RELATED STORY
5 pre-match rituals of great cricketers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us