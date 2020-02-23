Gujarat Cricket Association confirms 'Namaste Trump' event not for Motera Stadium inauguration

The newly-built Motera Stadium (Image Courtesy - BCCI)

The newly-built Motera Stadium isn't hosting any cricket match for now, but a 'Namaste Trump’ event has been scheduled at the stadium. This event will host US President Donald Trump, who will be visiting India on 24th February. There have been questions lingering about the stadium's inauguration and it was long believed by many that the US President would be the one doing it.

However, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has now come out with a statement regarding the same, squashing all those rumors.

During media interactions, Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, GCA, said that the event is solely for hosting Donald Trump and not for the inauguration of the stadium.

Here's what he said:

“This event’s name is Namaste Trump. It is meant for hosting US President Donald Trump. We will inaugurate the stadium later.”

There were initial reports that the first game which the stadium will host will be between Asia XI and World XI, but this does not seem to be a possibility for now.

As per recent reports, the stadium will host the India vs England pink-ball Test match in 2021. So if that is to be the case, then we can expect an inauguration in 2021 or by the end of this year.