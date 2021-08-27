GUY vs SKN Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2021 match?

Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns in Match No. 5 of the 2021 CPL on Saturday, August 28 at the Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Warriors made an impressive start to the 2021 CPL as they beat the Trinbago Knight Riders by nine runs in the opening match. After being put in to bat first, the Warriors struggled to perform as the TKR bowlers caught them by the scruff of their necks.

However, Shimron Hetmyer’s gutsy half-century took them to a respectable score of 142 in 20 overs, with the Warriors fetching 30 runs in the last two overs. While defending the score, their bowlers didn’t allow the opposition batters to play their strokes freely.

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets. He got apt support from Imran Tahir and Odean Smith, both of whom picked up two wickets. Despite Naveen-ul-Haq conceding 22 runs in the last over, the Warriors got over the line.

The Patriots finished last season as the cellar dwellers as they managed only one win from 10 matches. However, this time, they have made a winning start. In their first game, the Patriots defeated the Barbados Royals by 21 runs at the Warner Park.

Batting first, the Patriots had their troubles after losing four early wickets. But a 115-run stand between Dwayne Bravo and Sherfane Rutherford brought them back into the game. In the end, they posted 175 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

While defending the score, Sheldon Cottrell and Dominic Drakes picked up two wickets each and restricted the Royals to 154. Drakes was excellent as he conceded runs at 3.20 in four overs. Fabian Allen was also hard to pounce on as he ended up with figures of 3-0-12-1.

Can the Patriots knock over the Warriors at the CPL?

The Warriors have one of the highest win percentages in the history of the CPL. Having played four finals, the team knows the art of being consistent. They have loads of experience in their squad in both the batting and bowling departments.

The Patriots, on the other hand, had their fair share of stutters in their first game. They need to up their game if they want to beat the Warriors in their second CPL match on Saturday.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the CPL match.

