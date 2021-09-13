GUY vs SKN Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns in the second semi-final of CPL 2021 on Wednesday, September 15, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Patriots, led by Dwayne Bravo, started their CPL campaign on a resounding note. The team won five games in a row and looked good to finish on top of the CPL points table. However, three losses on the trot pushed them on the backfoot and they were gasping for breath.

However, an eight-wicket win against the Trinbago Knight Riders got their campaign back on track. Evin Lewis scored an unbeaten 52-ball 102 to guide the Patriots over the line.

In their last league game, however, the Patriots went down to the Knights by four wickets. After being put into bat, the Patriots scored 147 on the back of Joshua Da Silva’s 45-ball 50 with five fours and one six. While defending the score, the Patriots were in the game for quite some time. However, Kieron Pollard’s 22-ball 51 dashed their hopes of a comeback.

The Warriors, on the other, were a tad slow to start with in the ongoing edition of the CPL. At one point in time, the team was placed at fifth and needed a few wins to cement their places in the top four. However, Nicholas Pooran and Co gained momentum from there on.

The Warriors have won all their last three CPL league games to finish second in the points table. In their last league game, they defeated the Jamaica Tallawahs by 14 runs- DLS Method. After batting first, the Warriors were reduced to 75 for the loss of seven wickets in 11.2 overs.

However, Romario Shepherd’s unbeaten 31-ball 72 lifted them to 142 in 18 overs. Thereafter, the Warriors bowled the Tallawahs out for 128 in 17.1 overs. Shepherd, after his heroics with the bat, picked up three crucial wickets in the middle overs.

Can the Patriots recover from defeat in their previous CPL match?

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

In the league stage of CPL 2021, the Patriots won both their games against the Warriors. In both games, the Patriots chased down targets at Warner Park. But back then, the Warriors weren’t in great rhythm.

The Warriors are on a three-match winning streak and have peaked at the apt time in the CPL 2021. It won’t be easy for the Patriots. Both teams have equal chances of winning the CPL semi-final.

Prediction: Team batting second to win the match.

