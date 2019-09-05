Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks: When and Where to watch, Telecast and Live Streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

The explosive Hetmyer holds key to Guyana Amazon Warriors' fortunes this season

Match Preview

The second match of the sport's biggest party - the Caribbean Premier League - sees Guyana Amazon Warriors take on St. Lucia Zouks at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Warriors, who have missed out on the trophy by the finest of margins in the finals an astonishing three times, will be eyeing the big prize this time around, courtesy of a stacked middle order, balanced unit and the right mix of youth and experience.

Not to mention, with the likes of Ben Laughlin, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford in their ranks, they possess a remarkable death-bowling setup as well.

Meanwhile, the rechristened St. Lucia Zouks, led by one of West Indies' most successful tacticians in Darren Sammy, will be hoping to better their returns this term. Although they do not own the most flamboyant batting order, it's their bowling that is expected to fetch them victories in the CPL.

Here are all the details ahead of the fixture.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date: 6 September 2019, 3:30 AM IST, 18:00 local time (5 September)

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Advertisement

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chris Green (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netravalkar

St Lucia Zouks

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Nitish Kumar, Fawad Ahmed, Colin de Grandhomme, Cameron Delport, Najibullah Zadran, Krishmar Santokie and Lasith Malinga.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on CPL points table, news, results, CPL schedule, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.