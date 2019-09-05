Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks: When and Where to watch, Telecast and Live Streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019
Match Preview
The second match of the sport's biggest party - the Caribbean Premier League - sees Guyana Amazon Warriors take on St. Lucia Zouks at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
The Warriors, who have missed out on the trophy by the finest of margins in the finals an astonishing three times, will be eyeing the big prize this time around, courtesy of a stacked middle order, balanced unit and the right mix of youth and experience.
Not to mention, with the likes of Ben Laughlin, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford in their ranks, they possess a remarkable death-bowling setup as well.
Meanwhile, the rechristened St. Lucia Zouks, led by one of West Indies' most successful tacticians in Darren Sammy, will be hoping to better their returns this term. Although they do not own the most flamboyant batting order, it's their bowling that is expected to fetch them victories in the CPL.
Here are all the details ahead of the fixture.
Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks: Venue, Date and Start Time
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
Date: 6 September 2019, 3:30 AM IST, 18:00 local time (5 September)
How, When and Where to Watch?
Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal
Hotstar: Online streaming in India
Sky Sports: UK and Ireland
Ten Sports: Pakistan
Willow TV: United States
Sky Sport: New Zealand
CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago
Digicel: Barbados
Squads
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Chris Green (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netravalkar
St Lucia Zouks
Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Nitish Kumar, Fawad Ahmed, Colin de Grandhomme, Cameron Delport, Najibullah Zadran, Krishmar Santokie and Lasith Malinga.
