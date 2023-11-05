Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Top 5 bikes and cars owned by the former Indian captain 

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday, November 5. The modern-day legend is currently in Kolkata, where Team India are scheduled to lock horns with South Africa in the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023.

With over 26,000 international runs to his name, Kohli is already one of the all-time greatests of the game. Since his Team India debut in 2008, the right-hander has achieved some remarkable feats in his career.

Kohli, however, is not only renowned for his prowess on the field but also for his exquisite taste in automobiles. His garage boasts an impressive collection of high-end cars and bikes, reflecting his passion for speed, luxury and style.

On the occasion of his 35th birthday, let's delve into the top five cars and bikes owned by Virat Kohli.

#5 Hero Xtreme 200R

Virat Kohli with his bike Xtreme 200R [Getty Images]

While Kohli's love for cars is well established, he once said in an interview that he is interested in riding bikes as well and loves going on long rides.

In September 2018, world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp Limited (HMCL) announced Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador.

While the tenure of the deal wasn't revealed, Kohli was seen riding the motorbike quite a few times. With its stylish looks, powerful engine, and impressive safety features, the Hero Xtreme 200R is currently priced over ₹1.3 lakh.

#4 Audi RS5

The former Indian skipper is the brand ambassador of one of the German luxury carmakers, Audi. Being associated with the luxurious brand, the former Team India skipper became the proud owner of the first Audi RS5 ever in the country.

The mesmerizing red-colored car just adds to the attractive look of the ₹1.13 crore automobile. In March 2019, Kohli posed with the car and uploaded a picture on Instagram as well.

#3 Land Rover Rogue

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the Land Rover car [Cartoq]]

The Land Rover Range Rover Vogue is a luxury SUV that is known for its off-road capability and stylish design.

Kohli also has a white-colored Land Rover Vogue, just like most of the celebrities in the country. The Range Rover Vogue sources power from a 4.4-liter V8 diesel engine, which is perceived to deliver 335 PS and 740 Nm of peak torque.

The SUV costs around ₹2.28 crore in India. It's interesting to note that the vehicle is registered under his jersey number, which has the number '1818' on it.

#2 Bentley Flying Spur

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in front of the Bentley car [Getty Images]

Apart from his collection of Audi cars, the newly turned 35-year-old also possesses two highly renowned Bentley cars, one of which is the Bentley Flying Spur.

The Indian cricketer has been spotted quite a lot of times with the Bentley Flying Spur in Mumbai. He's been snapped many times using this car for his airport drops plus pickups.

The car is currently priced between ₹2 crore and ₹3.41 crore. It is also registered under number '1818', reflecting Kohli's affection for his favorite number.

#1 Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Continental GT [Twitter]

One of the most expensive cars owned by Virat Kohli is none other than the Bentley Continental GT. The vehicle is one of his most-loved possessions, priced close to ₹4 crore.

The Bentley reportedly remains parked in Delhi and is driven around by him when he visits his hometown. The Bentley Continental GT runs on a 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine, which generates a ground-shaking power over 500 PS and 660 Nm.

Kohli's Continental GT is white-colored with a striking shade of red, making it a real head-turner.

After going over the list of vehicles, it's safe to say that the modern-day master has one of the most elaborate automobile collections.