Harbhajan Singh picks his all-time World XI

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
429   //    08 Jun 2019, 20:09 IST

Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh

What’s the story?

India’s ace off-spinner Harbhajan Singh selected his all-time XI in one of the latest videos for the Lord’s – Home of Cricket. It was interesting to see that the off-spinner picked an XI featuring players from the era of the late 90s along with some of the best players of the current generation.

In case you didn’t know…

Lord’s – Home of Cricket had introduced an all-time XI series where players from yesteryears and the current lot pick their favourite XI. As a part of the same series, the 38-year old chose to pick his all-time favourite playing XI.

The heart of the matter

A veteran of 103 Tests and 236 ODIs for the Men in Blue, Harbhajan Singh’s XI saw a top-order majorly dominated by the Indians. He chose the great Sachin Tendulkar and India’s current ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma to open the innings in his side. Virat Kohli was the obvious choice for the No.3 spot and Harbhajan didn’t hesitate in picking the Indian skipper for the key position. The middle-order consists of the experienced duo of Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis.

To complete the batting order, all-rounder Andrew Flintoff and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni walk in at No. 6 and 7 respectively. Dhoni was also selected to lead this illustrious side.

He went in with four specialist bowlers to complete the XI. The legendary duo of Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan were chosen as spinners. Bhajji chose Wasim Akram and Lasith Malinga as his two frontline seam bowling options.

Here’s the XI

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Andrew Flintoff, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Lasith Malinga, Muttiah Muralitharan

What’s next?

While Harbhajan Singh’s XI saw a sub-continent flavour to it, it is arguably one of the finest playing XI of this generation. A team that can take on any side in the world, and is filled with a number of match-winners.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Harbhajan Singh
