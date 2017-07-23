Harmanpreet Kaur got batting tips from Ajinkya Rahane

The hard-hitting batsman wants to play with Ajinkya Rahane's calmness and freedom.

Harmanpreet Kaur learned a lot by watching Ajinkya Rahane practice

What's the story?

Harmanpreet Kaur, the hero of India's thumping victory against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup, revealed that she learned a lot from observing Ajinkya Rahane while training at the MCA.

It was during one of her sessions at Bandra-Kurla Complex that she picked up valuable tips from Ajinkya Rahane, who was preparing in the adjacent nets for an upcoming Test series.

“Even though the bowlers were sometimes bowling half-volleys, he didn’t play a single drive. Usually, when we see drive-length ball even while practising our leaving, we tend to play shots, but he was not like that. I learnt a big lesson that day, that if you decide something, you need to do everything in your power to make sure to stick with that," Kaur said.

She also said that while she does not need much time to get into the aggressive mindset, calmness is also important for an international athlete.

“Though Virat Kohli is my favourite player, I want to play with Ajinkya Rahane’s calmness and freedom," she added.

In case you didn't know...

Kaur played a riveting knock of 171* off just 115 deliveries against Australia and was instrumental in guiding India to a strong and staunch total.

Her innings unarguably was the best knock by an Indian cricketer in World Cup knock-out matches.

The details

The 28-year-old also revealed that the Indian women's cricket team practised with the men in Bangalore earlier this year.

She said that the players were extremely positive and advised the team to go to the World Cup with an aggressive mindset.

What next?

India are playing against hosts England in the final of the World Cup at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Contributions from all eleven players on the field will be vital for Mithali Raj's girls to lift their first World Cup trophy.

Author's take

It is heartwarming to see the Indian male and female cricketers helping each other grow as international athletes.

The Indian fan would hope that the female cricketers start getting as much attention as their male counterparts soon.