Harry Brook vs Suryakumar Yadav - comparing their stats after 44 T20Is

Harry Brook is considered the future of England cricket. He was recently named the vice-captain of the England team for the T20I series against India, and he scored an impressive half-century in the Pune T20I.

While the rest of the series was not so memorable for Brook, the batter admitted that his game against spin is not the best yet. Plus, he also partly blamed the 'smog' in Kolkata for his failure at Eden Gardens.

Despite all the controversies, it goes without saying that Harry Brook is a talented batter, who can carry England's batting lineup for the years to come. Talking about carrying a batting lineup, Suryakumar Yadav has done that job for India in T20Is of late.

Harry Brook has played 44 T20Is for England so far. Hence, we will compare Brook's numbers with those of Suryakumar Yadav after his 44th T20I appearance for India.

#1 Harry Brook vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has more runs after 44 T20Is?

The first comparison is the number of runs scored. Brook has aggregated 794 runs in his 44 appearances for England so far. The right-handed batter has received an opportunity to bat in 38 innings, and he has managed 794 runs, registering four half-centuries.

On the other side, Suryakumar Yadav had 1,466 runs to his name after 44 appearances for India. The Mr. 360 of the Indian team played his 44th match against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on January 5, 2023. Yadav scored a half-century in that game.

Score: Brook 0 - 1 Yadav.

#2 Harry Brook vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has more T20I centuries after 44 T20Is?

Scoring centuries in T20 matches is difficult because the entire team gets a maximum of 120 balls in an inning. It is even tougher for the batters who do not open the innings. Brook is yet to touch triple figures while playing in the shortest format of international cricket for England. His highest score in T20Is is 81*.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav had one century to his name after 44 appearances for India. That century came against England in an away game on July 10, 2022. Yadav blasted a 55-ball 117 in that contest.

Score: Brook 0 - 2 Yadav.

#3 Harry Brook vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has the better average + strike rate after 44 T20Is?

Average + strike rate is an important metric in T20I cricket. It highlights the impact that a particular batter has made with his batting performances for the team. Brook has an average of 28.5 and a strike rate of 146.15 after representing his nation in 44 matches. Thus, his average + strike rate equals 174.65.

Suryakumar Yadav's average rose to 43.12 after his half-century against Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium. The right-handed batter is known for his explosive batting, and his strike rate after his 44th T20I was 177.91. Thus, his average + strike rate equals 221.03, which is much better than Brook.

Final score: Brook 0 - 3 Yadav.

