Have Team India erred by resting big names for the South Africa series?

After two games of the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home, Team India are already staring at defeat. Down 2-0 in the series, a loss in the third T20I in Vizag would cost them dearly.

Led by Rishabh Pant (who was named captain after KL Rahul got injured ahead of the series) in the absence of several big names, the Men in Blue have looked completely out of sorts. They did put up an impressive 211 on the board, batting first in the opening T20I. But take that out, and India’s performance so far can be termed as a rather pedestrian one.

Young opener Ishan Kishan scored a half-century in the first game but no other Indian batter has scored a fifty in the two T20Is so far. Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked out of sorts, Shreyas Iyer has got starts but has failed to convert them, while Pant has carried his poor IPL 2022 form into the series against South Africa as well.

In contrast, three Proteas batters have registered big scores. Rassie van der Dussen (75*) and David Miller (64*) added an unbroken 131 in the opening T20I to guide South Africa’s record chase, while Heinrich Klaasen’s 81 destroyed Team India’s hopes of defending a total of 148 in Cuttack.

Yes, the Men in Blue have not had any luck with the coin, losing the tosses on both occasions. But that is something beyond their control and cannot be used as a shield to defend poor performances. Team India’s bowling too has been below par in the two T20Is.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2022, has been taken to the cleaners by the Proteas batters while left-arm spinner Axar Patel as well as pacers Hardik Pandya and Avesh Khan have failed to make an impact.

Team India preparing for T20 World Cup by resting key players?

There is something rather ironic about India’s decision to rest their big names for the ongoing T20I series against the Proteas. At a press conference after being picked as captain for the series, Pant admitted that the hosts are playing matches with a focus on the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Shreyas shared similar views after India’s loss in Cuttack. However, the fact of the matter is that the senior men who are supposed to be the key players in Australia for the ICC event are resting.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as well as Mohammad Shami have all been given a break for the ongoing series. Without raising the country versus franchise debate, it is pertinent to point out here that none of these players missed a single game for their respective sides during IPL 2022.

Another worrying aspect to consider here is that apart from Shami, the other three experienced cricketers had poor IPL campaigns. Despite this, the selectors decided that it was important for the players to be rested.

Did Team India underestimate South Africa?

With all due respect to teams, one can understand the decision to rest players if the opposition were West Indies or Sri Lanka. However, the move to give the big names a break against a full-strength South African side whilst claiming that they are preparing for the T20 World Cup is difficult to digest.

A year back, all-rounder Hardik Pandya had boasted in Sri Lanka that “India can pick two more teams and win any competition in the world”. In the wake of the Men in Blue’s struggles in the ongoing series, the statement sounds completely out of place.

The India-South Africa series is being held immediately after the conclusion of the IPL. A few young talents who impressed in the T20 league have been drafted into the national team for the ongoing series. While the IPL has given Indian cricket a number of gifted cricketers over the years, this is definitely not the time to over-experiment.

Of course, India need to find a few back-ups, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind. But the core of the team is in place. There shouldn't be too much tinkering there and the key players must hit form going into the mega event.

One conclusion that can be drawn from the current scenario is that Team India grossly underestimated the might of the South Africans. If they actually believed that they could get the better of a strong Proteas outfit without their experienced players, they are likely to be proved wrong, and in rather emphatic fashion.

Team India can still fight back and clinch the series if they win the remaining three games. But considering their inept display so far, the odds are stacked heavily against the hosts.

