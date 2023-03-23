"He made a tactical error" - Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli's dismissal in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that Indian batter Virat Kohli erred tactically by trying to take on Ashton Agar, despite knowing that it was the spinner's final over in the third ODI against Australia on Wednesday.

He reckons that Kohli paced his innings really well, playing risk-free cricket early on. Karthik noted that the right-handed batter almost got out while playing the inside-out shot in Agar's previous over.

According to the cricketer-commentator, the senior batter should have avoided going for the stroke and should have considered playing out the left-arm spinner's last over. He suggested that Kohli would be distraught with the way he got out, as he had a chance to help his team cross the line in the run chase.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after India's 21-run defeat to Australia, he said:

"He started really well and played some attractive shots. He was bogged down a little by spin through the middle but fought it through in typical Kohli style. He made a tactical error. It was Ashton Agar's last over. Should he have delayed that shot, considering he tried it in the previous over and it almost carried?

"He'd be very disappointed thinking that there was a chance for him to take the team through and he didn't. But till the time he lasted, he played a very Kohli-esque knock, which had a lot of running between the wickets involved and he didn't play too many big shots, but that inside-out shot off Agar was one for prosperity. He will be very, very proud of that shot."

Kohli hit a fine half-century in the ODI series decider and looked set for a big one. However, his promising knock came to a premature end after he was caught at long-off for 54 in the 36th over.

Australia clinched victory in the three-match ODI against India as the hosts failed to chase down the 270-run target.

"He is one of those that Australia will heavily depend on at the World Cup" - Dinesh Karthik on Adam Zampa

Dinesh Karthik seemed mighty impressed by Adam Zampa's bowling exploits in the crucial deciding contest as the leg spinner bagged four crucial wickets.

The 37-year-old opined that Zampa is likely to play a major role in Australia's ICC ODI World Cup campaign later this year in India. He highlighted how the crafty spinner has provided his side with major breakthroughs in white-ball cricket for several years now.

Heaping praise on Zampa, Karthik said:

"He [Adam Zampa] seems to be the key bowler for Australia. Both Pat Cummins and Steve Smith have used him as a trump card and looked at him as a wicket-taking option, pretty much like how we look at Kuldeep Yadav. Zampa has been doing it for over a period of time now.

"Smith held on to him for those two overs in the last 10 overs and brought him on when the batter was under pressure to score runs. Zampa has got the upper hand and has a good record against a lot of the batters, even against Virat Kohli. He is one of those that Australia will heavily depend on at the World Cup."

Notably, Zampa was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance in the fixture. He remained wicketless in the first two matches of the series. However, he chipped in with his miserly spells, finishing with an impressive economy rate of 4.88.

