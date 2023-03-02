"He has shown Australia that he still has the traits"- Danish Kaneria hails Steve Smith's captaincy during IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria lauded Steve Smith for his proactive captaincy on day one of the third Test against India in Indore on Wednesday. Smith took on the reins for the third Test as Pat Cummins decided to stay back in Australia with his ailing mother.

Before Australia announced Cummins as their new Test skipper, there was a lot of talk about whether Steve Smith would be reinstated as captain. Many felt that he was the best choice and that he shouldn't be punished anymore as he had already served his one-year ban due to Sandpaper gate.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria explained how different Australia have looked in Steve Smith's captaincy. He said:

"The change in captaincy has made a lot of difference to Australia. Smith was seen giving the right fields to his spinners and making the right bowling changes. He has shown Australia that he still has the traits of a great leader."

Along with the skipper, Danish Kaneria also heaped praise on young left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for picking his maiden fifer in Tests. He added:

"Matthew Kuhnemann just didn't let any batter settle and troubled them with his consistent line and length. He kept his basics simple, keeping in hitting the good lengths and getting traditional left-arn spinners' dismissal. Youngsters should learn from Kuhnemann's consistency and patience."

Lyon, Kuhnemann just ripped Indian batters off: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria feels the special thing about Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann's bowling on day one was how they remained patient and consistent with their line and length despite the pitch already having so much to offer.

On this, he stated:

"Subcontinent batters are considered as good players of spin, especially Indian batters. However, Lyon and Kuhnemann just ripped them off with consistently good bowling."

The hosts will need an inspired batting performance to stop Australia from winning the third Test.

