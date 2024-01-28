"He wasn't trying to play shots at all" - Parthiv Patel questions Shubman Gill's approach in 1st IND vs ENG Test

Parthiv Patel has questioned Shubman Gill's defensive approach in the first Test between India and England.

India suffered a 28-run loss in the first game of the five-match series in Hyderabad on Sunday (January 28) despite taking a 190-run first-innings lead. Gill scored 23 runs off 66 deliveries in the first innings and failed to open his account in the second essay.

During a post-match discussion on Colors Cineplex, Parthiv said wasn't convinced with Gill's approach, especially during the first innings. He explained:

"The way Shubman Gill was batting, especially the approach we saw in the first innings, he wasn't trying to play shots at all. If you don't try to score runs, international-level bowlers won't give you too many loose deliveries."

The former India wicketkeeper highlighted the Punjab batter's inability to rotate the strike and technical flaw while defending. He said:

"You will have to show your skills there. It's fine if you are not hitting fours, you need to rotate the strike at least. If we talk technically as well, he defends with extremely hard hands. He needs to see how he can work on that."

Parthiv acknowledged that Gill won't be able to make technical adjustments in the short gap before the first and second Tests. However, he added that the youngster needs to have a positive approach and shouldn't worry about getting out while attempting to score runs.

"For the next match, I don't think so" - Zaheer Khan on whether there are questions over Shubman Gill's place in India's playing XI

Shubman Gill was dismissed by Tom Hartley in both innings of the Hyderabad Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Zaheer Khan was asked whether there are questions about Shubman Gill's place in India's playing XI. He responded:

"For the next match, I don't think so. However, the pressure was evident in the first innings as well. In the first innings, we didn't see the flow we are used to seeing him batting with."

However, the former Indian pacer acknowledged that Gill's inability to carry the momentum forward in the first innings reflects the pressure on him. He stated:

"A good platform had been laid. A No. 3 batter takes that momentum forward but that wasn't seen. It shows that he is under pressure. So he will have to deal with that. You emerge as a good player when you overcome that pressure."

Gill has 36 as his best effort in his last 11 Test innings. With KL Rahul having played an 86-run knock in India's first innings of the Hyderabad Test, either Gill or Shreyas Iyer might have to make way once Virat Kohli is back in the mix for the third Test.

