“He will surely be a success”- Nikhil Chopra wants Yuzvendra Chahal to play Test cricket

Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been a key asset across white-ball formats for Team India over the last few years. He is a phenomenal bowler in the death overs and during the powerplays. The 32-year-old has played 67 ODIs and 62 T20Is for the Men in Blue. However, he is yet to make his debut in Test cricket.

Former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra feels that Chahal should play Test cricket in the near future. He feels that Chahal needs to have the desire to play in red-ball cricket as passion plays a key role in the longer format. Chopra further added that Chahal will be a success in the Test arena.

Speaking to CricTracker, Nikhil said:

“The most important thing is that Yuzvendra Chahal should have a desire to play red-ball cricket. It’s a passion that automatically comes to a Test cricketer. The kind of intellect Chahal possesses, he will surely be a success in the longer format. Passion will be key.”

Yuzvendra Chahal enjoying holiday with Dhanshree ahead of Asia Cup

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner is enjoying his time off the field after the conclusion of India's tour of the West Indies. In an Instagram post, Chahal shared a picture with his wife Dhanashree as the couple smiled at the camera.

Chahal scalped seven wickets against West Indies during the three-match ODI series, including figures of 4/17 in the third match. He earlier got 11 wickets in the white-ball series during the England tour.

He has been named alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi in India’s Asia Cup squad. India will be hopeful that Chahal maintains his red-hot form in the tournament. Rohit Sharma and Co. will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

