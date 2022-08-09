[In Pictures] “You’re not a wave, you’re a part of the ocean”- Axar Patel gets romantic with fiancée Meha

India all-rounder Axar Patel, who has found a place as a standby player for the 2022 Asia Cup, is enjoying his time off the field. The Delhi Capitals player is making memories with his fiancée Meha Patel.

In an Instagram post, the lovebirds got romantic under blue skies near the seashore amidst some lush greenery. The couple also posed with each other on the shore.

While Axar Patel looked dapper in a white T-Shirt, shorts, sneakers, and a casual cap, Meha opted for a printed crop top and sky-blue shorts. The duo completed their look with cool shades. Sharing the post on Instagram, Meha wrote:

“You’re not a wave, you’re a part of the ocean.”

The couple got engaged on Axar’s 28th birthday, i.e., January 20. The cricketer will soon tie the knot with Meha.

Axar Patel named on standby list for 2022 Asia Cup

Axar Patel impressed during the recently concluded India Tour of the West Indies. He scalped seven wickets in the white-ball series, including 3/15 in the fifth and final T20I. He also scored an unbeaten 64 in the second ODI. But the Gujarat all-rounder failed to secure a place in the main squad for the 2022 Asia Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chose to go ahead with Ravi Bishnoi in the main squad alongside experienced players like R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja. However, Axar found a place on the standby list alongside Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar.

The 28-year-old will next feature in the upcoming India tour of Zimbabwe that kicks off on August 18. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs in Harare ahead of the high-voltage contest against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in the Asia Cup.

BCCI @BCCI Notes -

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.



India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

