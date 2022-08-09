[WATCH] “Humbleness = MS Dhoni”- CSK captain’s special gesture at Ranchi airport goes viral

MS Dhoni, the only Indian captain to win all three ICC trophies, has a special place in the heart of almost every Indian. From winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 to the ICC World Cup in 2011, the legendary wicket-keeper has given his fans many memories to cherish.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is best known for his humility and cool disposition both on and off the field. He once again surprised everyone with a special gesture at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi before leaving for Chennai. He graced the airport staff and fans in the queue with warm handshakes.

Sharing the video, a fan of MS Dhoni wrote:

“Humbleness = MS Dhoni.”

Dhoni will attend the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Tuesday as the chief guest. His association with Chennai goes back to 2008, when he became captain of the franchise. He has guided CSK to four IPL trophies.

The former India captain was last seen supporting the Men in Blue during India's tour of England. He also made headlines during the West Indies tour after featuring in Rishabh Pant’s Instagram live for a few seconds.

MS Dhoni enjoys quality time with Sakshi and Ziva after international retirement

After retiring from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni carried on playing in the IPL for CSK.

Off the field, Dhoni enjoys quality time with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in his hometown of Ranchi. The duo often share pictures of Dhoni enjoying time with them and their pets. He is often seen in his farmhouse where he is engaged in organic farming.

MS Dhoni will next play in IPL 2023 which might possibly be his last season in the T20 extravaganza. He can help guide CSK to win their fifth IPL title and equal Mumbai Indians' record of the highest number of trophies in the history of the cash-rich league.

