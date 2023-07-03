Headingley 2019 or Lord's 2023 - which Ben Stokes innings was better?

In a thrilling final day's play at Lord's, Ben Stokes played a remarkable innings of 155, almost single-handedly leading England in a chase of 371 against Australia in the second 2023 Ashes Test.

Stokes formed crucial partnerships with Ben Duckett and Stuart Broad, but his dismissal with England 70 runs away from the target proved to be the turning point.

Despite his efforts, England fell short by 43 runs, giving Australia a 2-0 lead in the series.

At Lord's, there was a moment where it felt like we were witnessing another extraordinary performance from Ben Stokes and he would take his team home. The familiar elements of his incredible feats were present - the unwavering determination seen in the 2019 World Cup final, the fearless hitting reminiscent of Headingley 2019 against the same opponent, and the relentless dominance showcased in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

How Ben Stokes flicked the switch

Ben Stokes launched an incredible counter-attack

Stokes was humming along, in contrast to the much-hyped ‘Bazball’ tactics, but then something gave. The controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow seemed to ignite the fire.

Though Ben Stokes does not need a reason to bludgeon attacks, Bairstow's dismissal has to be a factor here. As Alex Carey's under-arm throw provided Australia with the perfect tactical dismissal, Stokes took off.

At that time he was 62 off 126, and this was when he blinked. Australia persisted with the short-ball tactic but Stokes did not flinch. He effortlessly pierced the midwicket region and deftly flicked the quick delivery around the corner, leaving the fielders on the boundary helpless.

The plug had been pulled and it was all-out attack. Hence when Green made changes to his line, Stokes smacked the ball over the leg-side fence. He wanted to stay there and dictate terms and well, ‘entertain’.

Stokes's remarkable innings of 155 was not a display of flashy batting but rather aligned with his tried and tested approach. He was patient when England had lost a flurry of wickets on Day 4, he was patient when the game resumed on Day 5.

He looked assured, carried Ben Duckett along, and gave him and England hope. Duckett, in his 12th Test, had shown impressive resilience and had already showcased a batting style reminiscent of Stokes during the last winter's tour of Pakistan.

Cameron Green copped some more punishment as he was lashed for three consecutive maximums, each one soaring over the square leg boundary and disappearing towards the pavilion. The remarkable third smack sailed over the ropes and helped Ben Stokes get to his 13th century, achieved in a mere 142 deliveries.

He was not done though. In Stuart Broad, he had a partner with a brilliant cricketing mind. Amidst all the chaos and high fever, there were instances of calculated decision-making. He dinked the ball for singles, rotated the strike and gave Broad the confidence to face a couple of balls almost every over. Whenever required, he resorted to solid defensive blocks.

However, just when Headingley 2019 looked to repeat itself, an ugly hoick resulted in a top edge and Alex Carey, out of all people, jogged around to complete a catch and end this heroic knock. Ben Stokes, with drooped shoulders, could not pull off another miracle and he strolled off the ground.

Ben Stokes's innings at Lord's is an epic, but it will be compared with Headingley 2019. And this is where, it will fall short of surpassing his unbeatable 135, which not only secured victory but also leveled the Ashes series at 1-1.

Considering Australia’s position and the score he was chasing here at Lord’s, his dismissal signaled a hasty defeat for the hosts as well as a 2-0 scoreline in favor of Australia. And hence, Headingley will still be his best effort, that single taken by Jack Leach still England’s most important 1 run!

