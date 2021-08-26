"His brain is a bit scrambled" - Nasser Hussain explains the reason behind Virat Kohli's batting woes

Cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain has had his say on Virat Kohli's struggles in England this time, stating that the Indian captain is not replicating what he did in 2018 in the same conditions.

"Kohli was also leaving a lot of balls in 2018 and said that you have to put your ego away in England. I'm not saying he hasn't done that now but his brain is a bit scrambled and he's playing at a lot of deliveries he could leave," Hussain wrote for dailymail.co.uk.

It is worth noting that on India's tour of England (2018), Virat Kohli became the highest run-getter in the Test series, amassing 593 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 59.30.

Kohli changed his technique after the disappointing 2014 tour: Nasser Hussain

Virat Kohli had a forgettable tour of England in 2014

Hussain further mentioned that after Virat Kohli failed to fire in India's tour of England (2014), he made some adjustments to his technique and returned as a much better batsman four years later.

"I did a masterclass for Sky with Virat when he said he had made a change to his technique after a disappointing tour of England in 2014. In that series Kohli's back foot was not moving how he wanted it to, his alignment was horribly wrong and he was nicking too many balls," he wrote.

"So when he came back four years later he made sure that back foot was much squarer and pointing towards cover point. It led to a much more prolific series against Anderson and Co. but now his back foot is not moving the way he wants again," the 53-year-old added.

In India's tour of England in 2014, Virat Kohli only managed to accumulate 134 runs from five Test matches at a poor average of 13.40.

Some thoughts on Kohli’s struggles…. https://t.co/HjaHCko6sw — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2021

Edited by S Chowdhury