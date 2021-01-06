Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

Hobart Hurricanes take on Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL 2021), with the two sides separated by just a point in the table. The 31st match of the season takes place at the Perth Stadium on Thursday.

The Hobart Hurricanes come into the game on the back of a loss and will look to get back to winning ways. They lost a closely fought encounter against Melbourne Stars by 10 runs. A slow start in the game left them with too much to do, and even Ben McDermott’s flashy 58 ball 91 wasn’t enough to get them over the line.

McDermott’s classy knock was enough to make him the tournament’s top run-scorer with 277 runs, and the batsman has also smashed more sixes (15) than any other player this season. Hobart Hurricanes also have a well-rounded bowling attack, with both Riley Meredith (12) and Nathan Ellis (11) in the Top 7 on the wicket-takers list this campaign.

Hobart Hurricanes will be confident coming into their fixture, especially with history on their side. The team has won 4 out of their last 6 clashes against Sydney Thunder, and have also won their last 3 BBL matches at Perth.

Sydney Thunder along with Sydney Sixers have been one of the most consistent sides this season. Their second place in the BBL 2021 points table is testament to that, with the team having 19 points from 7 games this season.

Just like Hobart Hurricanes, they come into the clash on the back of a loss. They lost their way after a strong start against Brisbane, and could only set a target of 175. Despite the best efforts of Tanveer Sangha and co., Brisbane Heat chased down the target with 5 wickets to spare.

The team wouldn’t be too disappointed with the loss, considering they are firing on all cylinders. Captain Callum Ferguson has led from the front, scoring 243 runs this season. He has been supported by Alex Hales, with the opener returning to form after a lean patch. The young Tanveer Sangha has also been a revelation with 13 wickets this season.

Sydney Thunder come into the game on the back foot, with all-rounder Daniel Sams ruled out of the fixture with a concussion. They would also be wary of their record at Perth, with Sydney Thunder winning just 2 out of their last 6 games at the ground.

BBL 2020-21: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder match details

Date: January 7, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 12:40 PM IST / 3:10 PM Local Time

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder weather report

There is no chance of rain during the BBL 2021 game, but scattered clouds may make an appearance. Humidity levels will stay low too, as average temperature hovers around 36 degrees Celsius.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder pitch report

The average score on the pitch is 149, and it has historically favoured the batsman, A single BBL 2021 game has taken place at the venue this season, which was won by Perth Scorchers batting first.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder predicted XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott(wk), D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb(c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder match prediction

Daniel Sams unavailability has impacted Sydney Thunder’s balance this season. Combined with their poor record at Perth and against Hobart Hurricanes, Peter Handscbomb’s men are the favourites to win this one.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV