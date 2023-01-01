“Hope everybody has a great 2023”: Hardik Pandya-lead cricket fraternity wishes Happy New Year

The cricket fraternity took to social media on Sunday to extend their New Year 2023 greetings to the fans. Hardik Pandya, India’s T20 captain for the Sri Lanka series, took to Twitter to wish fans a happy new year with a heartwarming message. He wrote:
“Wishing you a safe, prosperous, and Happy new year. Hope everybody has a great 2023.”
Hardik Pandya had an incredible 2022 with the bat and ball. He also led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL trophy in their debut season.
Star cricketer Virat Kohli also extended his New Year's greetings to his fans. He took to Instagram to post an adorable message.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to the micro-blogging site to wish fans a happy new year along with a video of him with a bat and ball. He captioned the post:
“Knock knock…who’s there? It’s 2023.”
Legendary opening batsman Virender Sehwag also shared a picture of himself enjoying quality time with his family. He wrote:
“Wishing you and all your loved ones health and happiness in 2023. May God Bless you to achieve all you want and find lasting love and blessings. #HappyNewYear.”
Here are some other Happy New Year 2023 wishes from the cricket fraternity:
Hardik Pandya and Co. to begin 2023 with T20I series against Sri Lanka
The Men in Blue will have an action-packed 2023. Hardik Pandya-led Team India will begin the T20I series against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.
The action will then shift to Pune (January 5) and Rajkot (January 7) for the second and third T20Is, respectively.
Regular India skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the three-match ODI series against the Islanders at home, which will commence on January 10.
The Men in Blue are also scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand in January – February.
Rohit Sharma and Co. will then host a four-match Test series and three-match ODI series against Australia in February and March.
India are also set to host the 2023 50-over ICC World Cup in October-November.