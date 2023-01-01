Create

“Hope everybody has a great 2023”: Hardik Pandya-lead cricket fraternity wishes Happy New Year

By James Kuanal
Modified Jan 01, 2023 01:48 PM IST
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya will lead the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting January 3.

The cricket fraternity took to social media on Sunday to extend their New Year 2023 greetings to the fans. Hardik Pandya, India’s T20 captain for the Sri Lanka series, took to Twitter to wish fans a happy new year with a heartwarming message. He wrote:

“Wishing you a safe, prosperous, and Happy new year. Hope everybody has a great 2023.”
Hardik Pandya had an incredible 2022 with the bat and ball. He also led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL trophy in their debut season.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli also extended his New Year's greetings to his fans. He took to Instagram to post an adorable message.

Virat Kohli ended his white-ball century droughts in 2022.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to the micro-blogging site to wish fans a happy new year along with a video of him with a bat and ball. He captioned the post:

“Knock knock…who’s there? It’s 2023.”
Knock knock... who’s there? It’s 2023! 😃💫✨#HappyNewYear https://t.co/aeE9p6nqRu

Legendary opening batsman Virender Sehwag also shared a picture of himself enjoying quality time with his family. He wrote:

“Wishing you and all your loved ones health and happiness in 2023. May God Bless you to achieve all you want and find lasting love and blessings. #HappyNewYear.”
Wishing you and all your loved one's health and happiness in 2023. May God bless you to achieve all you want and find lasting love and blessings . #HappyNewYear https://t.co/cWqCFTWcZN

Here are some other Happy New Year 2023 wishes from the cricket fraternity:

Wishing all a Happy start to year 2023.May this year bring health and happiness in abundance. #HappyNewYear
May the year 2023 bring love, good health and joy in your lives. Wishing you a Happy New Year ✨
New year has come in our life with a lot of happiness. I am sharing happiness with you and sending you lots of new year greetings. #HappyNewYear2023 https://t.co/sHVv1wbFSJ
Wish you all a very #HappyNewYear2023!! Have a great year full of success, happiness, peace, love and good health everyone! Lots of love ❤️ https://t.co/rmae4CochT
May God bless you all with joy, health, success, and prosperity. May the Almighty shower you with love and blessings so that the upcoming year is the best one yet for you. Wishing you a very happy 2023. https://t.co/0D51jQCnWq
New Year is a perfect time to reflect upon yesterday’s achievements and look forward to unlimited opportunities ahead. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy 2023....#happynewyear #ms11 #mdshami11 #mdshami #cricket #2023 #happynewyear2023 https://t.co/KScvp8PCd1
Geared up for the season! Happy 2023! Wish you all a year filled with joy, success, and the best of health. Have a blessed year everyone! #HappyNewYear https://t.co/ZebrAvKfp0
Health is the ‘real’ wealth. So Wishing you all a Very healthy New Year! #HappyNewYear2023
Happy New Year Everyone… All about happiness & love ❤️🙏🏿 2023 🎊🥂
Happy new year everyone ❤️
Happy new year everyone! May you get whatever you're looking for in 2023. And as an Indian cricket supporter, may this be the year the Cup stays home 😉 #HappyNewYear
2022 we have had many highs and lows I never want to experience again…2023 I cannot wait to make some amazing memories and get back on the field doing what I do best! 🙌🏻 thanks for all the support!

Hardik Pandya and Co. to begin 2023 with T20I series against Sri Lanka

The Men in Blue will have an action-packed 2023. Hardik Pandya-led Team India will begin the T20I series against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

#TeamIndia squad for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.#INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/iXNqsMkL0Q

The action will then shift to Pune (January 5) and Rajkot (January 7) for the second and third T20Is, respectively.

Marquee series/events in 2023:- ICC Women's T20 World Cup. - Border Gavaskar Trophy.- The IPL.- WTC Final. - The Ashes.- Asia Cup.- ICC ODI World Cup.

Regular India skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the three-match ODI series against the Islanders at home, which will commence on January 10.

#TeamIndia squad for three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.#INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/XlilZYQWX2

The Men in Blue are also scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand in January – February.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will then host a four-match Test series and three-match ODI series against Australia in February and March.

Schedule of Indian team in 2023:3 ODI, 3 T20 vs SL (H)3 ODI, 3 T20 vs NZ (H)4 Test, 3 ODI vs AUS (H)WTC final 2 Test, 3 ODI, 3 T20 vs WI (A)Asia Cup 3 ODI vs AUS (H)ODI World Cup 3 T20 vs AUS (H)2 Test vs SA (A)

India are also set to host the 2023 50-over ICC World Cup in October-November.

