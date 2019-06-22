World Cup 2019: How Bangladesh can still make it to the semifinal without considering NRR

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The Bangladesh cricket team has emerged as a force to reckon with in the World Cup, courtesy some excellent batting and a never-say-die spirit. The southeast Asian nation has witnessed a meteoric rise in the recent past, winning a tri-series in Ireland and making to the finals of two major tournaments, in addition to a semi-final spot in the Champions Trophy.

The team had made a statement of its potential to effect some upsets in the World Cup, and that very spirit has been visible in the polished brand of cricket that they have played so far.

Bangladesh started off their tournament by causing a major upset, overcoming the South African challenge. They also recorded the second highest run chase in the World Cup against the West Iindies. After missing out on the chance to play against Sri Lanka due to rain, where they had a realistic chance of a win, the Bangla Tigers have given the likes of New Zealand and Australia a run for their money.

With 2 wins, 3 losses, and 1 No-Result, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side are currently positioned 6th in the points table.

Given the form and prowess of the incumbent top 4 as of now, they seem likely to advance to the next stage of the tournament. However, if Bangladesh manage to win even a couple out of their three remaining games, and get some help from Lady Luck, then they can achieve the unprecedented: a spot in the World Cup semi-final, with 9 or 11 points.

The following equation guarantees a spot to the Bangla Tigers in the next phase of the marquee event:

#1 Pakistan and Windies to lose at least 1 game apiece

West Indies v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan and Windies are the two teams apart from Bangladesh that have the possibility of registering 11 points. Currently, both the teams have 3 points apiece, with 4 games left respectively. Hence, Bangladesh should hope for them to lose at least 1 of their respective 4 fixtures.

#2 Sri Lanka to lose 1 or 2 matches

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Sri Lanka, who were having an underwhelming tournament before yesterday, made a blistering comeback by striking a major upset over England. The team is placed 5th on the points table as of now, with 6 points on account of 2 wins and as many losses and No-Results.

Thus, the Lankan team has the opportunity to register 12 points, if it manages to win its remaining ties. However, for Bangladesh to qualify, the Lankans need to lose 1 match (in case the former wins all 3), or 2 matches (in case it wins 2).

#3 England to collapse

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Hosts and World No. 1 side England were having a fantastic run in the tournament and looked like the team to beat. But their loss to Sri Lanka has brought their momentum to a skidding halt.

England are currently ranked higher than India in the points table, but Bangladesh would hope that they suffer a dramatic downfall. That is not completely impossible either, as England have to play their remaining matches against premier sides such as Australia, New Zealand and India.

On the other hand, India have their matches against lower ranked teams, including Windies and Sri Lanka, with both the teams needing to lose at least once to pave the way for Bangladesh.

In all the other matches, given all the permutations and combinations, 9 or 11 points in their kitty would guarantee a semi-final berth to Bangladesh, along with India, Australia and New Zealand.

The southeast Asian nation has played some impeccable cricket till now, and with the sport being highly unpredictable, fortune may well favor the brave.

Note: The equations in this article have been calculated post the result of England versus Sri Lanka.