How can India fit Rishabh Pant into their ODI playing XI? 

Two and a half years ago, Rishabh Pant was a regular member of India's ODI squad. He scored a magnificent 113-ball 125* in the series decider against England at Old Trafford on July 17, 2022, a knock which guaranteed Pant a place in the playing XI for the ODI World Cup 2023.

However, Rishabh Pant unfortunately had an accident in December 2022, which ruled him out of action for the entire 2023 and first quarter of 2024. He returned to the field in IPL 2024, impressing the selectors with his top-class performances for Delhi Capitals.

His brilliant batting helped Pant earn a place in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. He also got his Test spot back once he proved his match fitness in the longest format. In the ODIs though, he is yet to make a proper comeback.

Rishabh Pant played in only one out of the three ODIs India played in 2024. He scored a nine-ball six in that ODI fixture against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium. After that, the selectors picked him in the ongoing ODI series against England, but he was not named in the playing XI for the first match.

Cricket experts like Suresh Raina and S Badrinath have pointed out how Rishabh Pant can be an 'X-factor' player for India in ODIs. Badrinath even opined that the Indian team missed a player like Pant in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Indian playing XI looks perfect on paper. Hence, the question is- how can India fit Pant in their match squad? Here's one way they can probably bring Pant in.

Can Rishabh Pant take the place of KL Rahul at number 5?

KL Rahul was one of the top performers for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He played a huge role in the team's win against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and he also smashed a quickfire ton against Netherlands besides chipping in with valuable runs in some other games as well.

It will be harsh on Rahul if the team management leaves him out of the playing XI just before another ICC event. However, if the management wants Rishabh Pant in the team, then Rahul is the only player whose place he can take.

Pant has the best numbers of his ODI career while batting at number five (average of 44.29 and strike rate of 136.56), which is Rahul's position. Plus, Pant keeps the wickets like Rahul does for the team.

The top four of the team seems confirmed with captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Shubman Gill, star batter Virat Kohli and proven match-winner Shreyas Iyer. KL Rahul bats at five, followed by all-rounders Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, and then the bowlers complete the playing XI.

If India take an all-rounder or a specialist bowler out to bring in Pant, the team balance will be impacted. Thus, if the Indian team is desperate to bring in Pant, it only makes sense to have him at the number five position.

