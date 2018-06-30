Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
How India might feature against England

Hrishant Singhal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
662   //    30 Jun 2018, 20:09 IST

<p>

The series against Ireland was a mismatch between the No.3 ranked, and No.17 ranked side. And as was expected from India, they dominated Ireland from the outset. The Indian top order performed adroitly and didn't give the middle order any chance to impress; the wrist spinners used their variations well too.

The only problem that India has is the problem of plenty, especially with 3 openers who are in exceptional form. If there were any questions about Rohit's batting form, he answered them with a 97 in the first T20I. Dhawan has got over 900 runs in 2018 in T20s with an average of 41 and a strike rate of 143. Rahul has never been in such red-hot form. In 2018 he has made 771 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 160.

Kohli mentioned this problem in the post-match presentation too, "I'm having a headache now about whom to pick, they've all done so well with the bat, but it's a good problem to have. It's a great phase for Indian cricket, and I'm happy the youngsters are doing well and taking their chances with both hands. Our bench-strength has shown as well, with the guys shining through."

It would surely be a happy headache for the management, and this might be the team that India got with for the first T20I.

Openers

Shikhar Dhawan

There are no question marks over Shikhar Dhawan's place in the team at the moment. He got rested after he scored 74 in the first T20I vs Ireland which shows that the management has got trust in him. He should be a starter for the T20I against England.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has a spectacular record in the IPL as well as in the T20 Internationals. In this year's IPL he scored 659 runs with a strike rate of 160. His innings of 70 in 36 balls in the second T20I against Ireland has silenced all the critics, and with Rohit getting tried at 4 in the previous match, Rahul should be the second opener alongside Dhawan.

