How India's T20 World Cup squad is shaping up

Team India has been in sensational form in T20 cricket

With the T20 World Cup less than 10 months away, Team India's focus has firmly shifted to the T20 format.

Virat Kohli looks determined in the quest of winning his first ICC trophy as a captain. The Indian team has tried various combinations in a bid to form a strong squad for the competition. Also, injuries to some crucial players have resulted in opportunities for the fringe players to stake a claim for a World Cup berth.

India still have quite a few T20Is to play before they began their World Cup campaign, but some players have surely put their names ahead of others. Here, we analyze the performances of all the players who are in the fray for a place in the squad, and look at their chances of making it to the final 15.

Openers

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan

Certainties

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

India's top order has performed exceedingly well in the recent past. Rohit Sharma was in superlative form in the 50-over World Cup, and the team will be hoping for the same from the vice-captain in the T20 version as well.

KL Rahul has fought his way into the playing XI with some consistent performances. Rahul, who wasn't among the first-choice openers, made full use of Shikhar Dhawan's absence due to injury. The right-handed batsman looks in great touch at the moment and is now probably India's first-choice opener. He also provides a wicket-keeping option.

Almost there

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan's low strike-rate in T20s has drawn a lot of criticism of late. Dhawan's form has been hot and cold in T20 cricket, and with Rahul impressing at every outing, the 34-year-old's place in the squad is far from secure.

However, with a good knock against Sri Lanka in the last T20, Dhawan, as of now, has kept his place in the side.

The dark horse

Shubman Gill

With the departure of Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill is expected to be given a longer run as an opener by KKR. If Gill does something extraordinary in the IPL, he might well be in with a chance.

Verdict

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul

Expect the team management to back the experienced Dhawan. However, he might not be the automatic choice in the playing XI.

