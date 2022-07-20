How India vs Pakistan Final can take place in World Test Championship 2023

The India vs Pakistan rivalry has always entertained cricket fans. However, it has been 15 years since the cricket universe witnessed an India vs Pakistan Test.

The last time the two arch-rivals met in the longest format of the game was back in 2007. The match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ended in a draw. Due to political tensions between the two nations, India vs Pakistan matches only take place at multi-team events nowadays.

Cricket fans will know that the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is underway right now. The first cycle ended in June 2021 with India and New Zealand battling in the final. In the second cycle, India, Australia, Pakistan and South Africa seem to be the top contenders for a place in the final.

Although Australia and South Africa currently have a considerable lead over the rest of the teams in the standings, things could change by the time the ICC World Test Championship Final arrives.

Here's how India and Pakistan can attain the top two spots and set up a dream final at Lord's in June 2023.

Results of 5 series matter the most for a potential India vs Pakistan World Test Championship Final

Shaheen Afridi vs Virat Kohli at Lord's could be a mouth-watering contest (Image: Getty)

India are fourth on the points table right now with 52.08% points (75 out of 144 points) to their name. They have six matches left, out of which two will be against Bangladesh and four will be against Australia. If they win all six of them without any slow over rate issues, their points percentage will go up to 68.05% (147 out of 216 points).

Pakistan hold the third position with 58.33% points (56 out of 96 points). They have six matches left - one vs. Sri Lanka, two vs. New Zealand and three vs. England. If they win at least five of their six matches, their points percentage will be 69.05% (116 out of 168).

Australia have three more series left in the World Test Championship cycle. They will play two home Tests against West Indies, followed by a three-match series against South Africa at home. The Aussies will then tour India for four Tests.

If Australia win all five matches at home but lose to India by 0-4, then their points percentage will sink to 63.16%.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2023 will be crucial in deciding the finalists of the World Test Championship (Image: Getty)

In case South Africa lose to Australia by 0-3, their points percentage will come down to 66.67% irrespective of the results in their three-match series against England and two home Tests against West Indies.

So, the results of five series will decide whether or not fans will witness an India vs Pakistan final in the World Test Championship. The five series crucial in deciding this are India vs. Bangladesh (November 2022), Australia vs. South Africa, England vs. Pakistan, New Zealand vs. Pakistan (December 2022) and India vs. Australia (February 2023).

The second Test of the ongoing series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will also matter a lot. The visitors need to win the Test to increase their chances of an India vs Pakistan WTC Final.

