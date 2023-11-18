How many ODI World Cup finals have Australia lost?

The Australian cricket team are the most successful side in ODI World Cup history, securing victories in the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015 editions. This establishes them as the only team to have clinched the World Cup title in all the regions (groups of countries) that have hosted the tournament thus far.

Additionally, Australia reached the finals of the 1975 and 1996 World Cups, facing defeat against West Indies and Sri Lanka, respectively. They also made it to the quarterfinals of the 2011 Cricket World Cup and were eliminated in the first round on three occasions: 1979, 1983, and 1992.

With their remarkable five World Cup victories, Australia consistently hold the status of tournament favorites, a distinction they have maintained from 1975 to the present. But they have also lost two finals.

1975 - Australia vs West Indies, Lord's

Led by Clive Lloyd, West Indies beat Australia

On a sun-drenched day at Lord's, West Indies secured a thrilling victory, making history as the first team to lift the men's World Cup trophy. West Indies were asked to bat first by Australia captain Ian Chappell, and they faced a challenging situation at 50 for 3 when their captain, Clive Lloyd, confidently stepped onto the field.

Lloyd's assertive play, highlighted by a hooked six off Dennis Lillee, set the stage as he raced to a lightning-fast century in just 82 balls, a remarkable feat only four years into the era of ODIs. Under Lloyd's leadership, West Indies posted a total of 291 in their allotted 60 overs.

Australia, in pursuit of the target, had a solid foundation laid by their top order, but the match took a turn as four run-outs, three of which involved a young Viv Richards, disrupted their progress.

A resilient partnership of 41 for the last wicket between Lillee and Jeff Thomson added a twist to the tale. The tension was palpable and then a fifth run-out of the innings triggered a euphoric pitch invasion from the exuberant Caribbean crowd, sealing West Indies' historic World Cup triumph by 17 runs.

1996 - Sri Lanka vs Australia, Lahore

Sri Lanka were excellent against Australia in the 1996 Final

In this World Cup final, Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga won the toss and opted to field first. The Australian team, led by captain Mark Taylor and the emerging talent Ricky Ponting, made a blazing start but stumbled from 1-137 to 5-170 as Sri Lanka's formidable spin attack stepped up. Australia ended their innings at 7-241 after 50 overs.

Chasing a target of 242, Sri Lanka had a jittery start when they lost both their openers before reaching 30. However, they overcame the early setback to secure victory in 45 overs. The standout performance came from Sri Lankan batting sensation Aravinda De Silva, who played a match-winning innings of 107 not out.

He received valuable support from seasoned campaigners Asanka Gurusinha (65) and captain Arjuna Ranatunga (47 not out). De Silva's contribution extended beyond batting, as he bowled 10 overs, claiming 3 wickets for 42 runs during the Australian innings.

As a result of his exceptional all-round display, De Silva was named the player of the match. Sanath Jayasuriya was conferred with the man of the series award for his overall outstanding performance.