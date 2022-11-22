How did Mitchell Santner’s misfield off the last ball prevent a New Zealand win in Napier T20I?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday, November 22 ended in a tie (D/L method) after play was called off due to rain. Chasing 161, Team India were 75/4 after nine overs when no further play was possible due to rain.

The Duckworth Lewis (D/L) par score at the end of nine overs was 75. India needed to be one run ahead of the par score to be named winners. However, since their total was same as the par score, the match was declared a tie. The visitors thus clinched the rain-marred series 1-0 by virtue of a 65-run triumph in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand, however, could have won the Napier T20I had Mitchell Santner not misfielded off what turned out to be the last ball of the match. Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi bowled a short delivery outside off, which was cut by Deepak Hooda (9*) towards backward point. Santner could not stop the ball cleanly and allowed the batters - Hooda and Indian captain Hardik Pandya (30* off 18) - to run a single.

Had Santner collected the ball clearly and not conceded the run, Team India’s total would have been 74/4 after nine overs, which would have been below the D/L par score. In that case, the Kiwis would have been declared winners of the match. The three-game T20I series would thus have ended level at 1-1.

There was another big moment in India’s innings in the sixth over. Pandya had nicked a delivery from Lockie Ferguson, but barring the bowler, no one appealed. Replays later showed that the Indian captain had hit the ball.

Had Pandya been dismissed at that point, the D/L score would have been even bigger for the chasing side.

What New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner said about the misfield

Just before the match was officially called off, New Zealand left-arm spinner Santner had a chat with the host broadcaster. Reminded about the misfield, he admitted:

“That one run could cost us, but yeah I guess a lot goes into it. We weren't aware of the exact ball and score, but we do now obviously.”

New Zealand batted first in the match and were well placed at 130/2 in the 16th over. However, they lost their way and ended up being bowled out for 160. Reflecting on the batting performance, Santner said:

“We probably we would have liked 180, with such a good platform. Was a tough wicket to start on, bit of bounce with grass on it.”

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his career-best T20I figures of 4/17. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh also impressed with analysis of 4/37.

