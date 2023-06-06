How much prize money will the winners of the WTC Final 2023 get?

The Indian cricket team will face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London from Wednesday, June 7. The summit clash will mark the culmination of the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

Australia topped the WTC points table with 152 points from 19 matches, while India ended in second position with 127 points from 18 games. South Africa missed out on a berth in the final as they finished in third position with exactly 100 points from 15 games.

India will be featuring in their second consecutive World Test Championship final. They topped the points table in the 2019-2021 WTC cycle but faltered in the grand finale, going down to New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton in 2021. As for Australia, they will be looking to add another ICC trophy to their hugely impressive collection.

Prize money details for winners, runners-up and other WTC participants

Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the prize pot for the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle. The total purse for the competition is $3.8 million, which will be shared between the nine teams that featured in the ongoing cycle.

The winners of the ICC WTC 2023 final between India and Australia will get prize money of $1.6 million, while the runners-up will walk home with $800,000.

South Africa, who finished third in the WTC 2021-223 points table, will earn $450,000 while England who were fourth spot will get $350,000. Sri Lanka, who were among the contenders to finish in the top two till the end, eventually finished fifth. They will be rewarded with a sum of $200,000.

The remaining teams - New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) - will get $100,000 each.

WTC 2023 prize money: Who gets what?

Winners $1.6 million Runners-up $800,000 3rd place $450,000 4th place $350,000 5th place $200,000 6th to 9th place $100,000 each

There is no change in the tournament prize money, which is the same as the one for the inaugural edition of the championship (2019-21).

Kane Williamson's New Zealand won $1.6 million as prize money for beating India by eight wickets in Southampton in the 2021 WTC final.

WTC Final 2023 squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Michael Neser.

