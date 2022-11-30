How has the New Zealand series helped India identify new and prospective batters for the 2023 World Cup?

The three-match one-day series in New Zealand was seen as a starting point for the Men in Blue with regard to preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be played in India. While quite a few of the current seniors are likely to be part of the squad for the ICC event next year, there are a couple of spots up for grabs, particularly in the batting department.

With big names like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rested for the New Zealand tour, some of the young guns got an opportunity to stake their claim for a place in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad. Due to the games being constantly hampered by rain, the players could not make full use of their chances. In the limited opportunities they got, the results were pretty much mixed.

With the series drawing to a close, we analyze the extent to which the New Zealand ODIs helped Team India identify new and prospective batters for the 2023 World Cup.

Sublime Shreyas stands out

Of Team India’s young batters who got a chance in the one-day series in New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer stood head and shoulders above the rest. He played a wonderful knock in Auckland, top-scoring with 80 off 76 balls. Concerns over his short-ball woes remain, but it is equally true that Shreyas’ consistency cannot be ignored.

He looked in complete control during the course of his half-century in the first match. He rebuilt the innings in a mature manner after the team stumbled in the middle overs. Even in the third ODI in Christchurch, he batted very smartly until his dismissal.

Shreyas did not feature in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. But, it would be surprising if the prolific batter doesn’t find a place in Team India’s ODI World Cup squad next year.

SKY’s a work in progress in ODIs

It is too early to conclude whether or not Suryakumar Yadav can replicate his exceptional T20I form in one-dayers. However, one thing can be said with certainty. When it comes to the 50-over format, his batting is still a work in progress.

Twice in the series, in the first and last ODI, he was dismissed in an ungainly manner, while poking at deliveries outside the off stump. This is definitely an area of his game he will need to work on. At the same time, SKY displayed glimpses of his T20 form during the second one-dayer in Hamilton in which only 12.5 overs were possible.

His 34* off 25 featured some impressive hits to the fence. If we can work on his technique in the format, there is no reason why he cannot succeed in the 50-over version of the game as well.

Sundar gives impressive audition for middle-order slot

Apart from Shreyas, it was all-rounder Washington Sundar who impressed the most with the bat for India. His versatility with the willow was on show in the ODI series, even though he got only two opportunities to bat. The left-hander came in at different stages in the two games - in Auckland and Christchurch - and altered his game as per the demands of the situation.

In the first ODI, the Men in Blue needed quick runs. Sundar rose to the challenge by hammering 37* off 16 balls, a knock which featured three fours and as many sixes. It was thanks to his efforts that the visitors were able to breach the 300-run mark in the innings.

Cut to Christchurch. The need of the hour was for someone to hang in there and offer some stubborn resistance. In walked Sundar in the 26th over, with the team having lost half their side for 121. The 23-year-old held the innings together and ensured the visitors at least reached a respectable total of 219 before he was the last man out.

Sundar is undoubtedly a quality utility player that India must look to make best use of. He can be groomed as a middle-order batter in the build-up to the 2023 World Cup. Also, given his bowling skills, he could be a potential X factor for India in the ICC event at home.

