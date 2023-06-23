"I actually got asked before Brendon took the job" - Ricky Ponting on holding talks with ECB for the role of Test head coach

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has revealed that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approached him to take over the Test team before Brendon McCullum's appointment.

England's red-ball fortunes have seen a massive turnaround following the revamp in coaching and leadership setups. McCullum has been praised for deploying an aggressive approach that has brought them some incredible results.

Ponting, meanwhile, is currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also held the role of head of strategy with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL).

He has not ventured into any coaching role at the international level so far, except for an interim role with Australia in 2017-18 as well as the 2019 World Cup. The Aussie legend has grappled with commentary as well.

Admitting that he turned down the opportunity when Rob Key contacted him due to the hectic schedule, Ricky Ponting said on Guerilla Cricket:

“I actually got asked before Brendon took the job. I did take some calls from Robert Key as soon as he took over that job.

“But I’m just not ready for a full-time international coaching job, where I’m at in my life. Having travelled as much as I have, with young kids now I just don’t want to be away as much as I was."

He continued:

“And even talking to Brendon, his family is only just arriving today. When you’ve got kids that are in school, moving them around, that’s not what I want to do.”

Ponting also had a brief stint coaching the Mumbai Indians (MI) after ending his playing career in 2013.

"A little bit unusual but it’s water off a duck's back" - Ricky Ponting on Ollie Robinson mentioning him in the aftermath of Usman Khawaja send-off

Ricky Ponting was caught in the crossfire when Ollie Robinson spoke about his aggressive send-off to Usman Khawaja in the first Ashes 2023 Test. The pacer felt that such actions were normal under the usually volatile environment of the Ashes and said players like Ponting had done the same in previous series.

Speaking about Robsinon for dragging his name into the mix, the former Aussie skipper said on the latest edition of the "ICC Review":

“Some of the things he had to say -- I mean he even brought my name into it, which I felt was a little bit unusual but for me it’s water off a duck's back -- if he is sitting back thinking about me, then no wonder he bowled like the way that he did in that game, if he's worried about what I did 15 years ago.”

He continued:

“He'll learn pretty quickly that if you're going to talk to Australian cricketers in an Ashes series, then you want to be able to back it up with your skills.”

Australia just about managed to win the first Test, chasing down 282 thanks to an unbroken 55-run ninth-wicket stand between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. The second Ashes Test is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, June 28, at Lord's.

