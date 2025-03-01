  • home icon
  • "I wouldn't have believed if someone told me"- When 23-year-old Virat Kohli stunned filmmaker SS Rajamouli by destroying Malinga in Hobart [Watch]

"I wouldn't have believed if someone told me"- When 23-year-old Virat Kohli stunned filmmaker SS Rajamouli by destroying Malinga in Hobart [Watch]

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 01, 2025 01:08 IST
India v Sri Lanka - Tri-Series Game 11 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli played a knock for the ages in Hobart (Image: Getty)

Thirteen years ago, Virat Kohli played one of the most incredible knocks in ODI cricket history to help India defeat Sri Lanka in a tri-series match. He scored an unbeaten 86-ball 133*, helping India chase down the 321-run target set by Sri Lanka in just 36.4 overs and gain the crucial bonus point.

India had to chase down the 321-run target within 40 overs to get a bonus point and stay alive in the 2012 tri-series, which also involved Australia. Kohli's blitzkreig ensured India won in 36.4 overs only.

The Sri Lankan bowling attack featured the likes of Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Farveez Maharoof, Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews and Rangana Herath. However, it did not impact 23-year-old Virat Kohli as he smashed 16 fours and two sixes to help India win with a bonus point.

also-read-trending Trending

Notably, Virat hit '2,6,4,4,4,4' in an over bowled by Malinga, who was considered one of the most feared bowlers during his prime. Virat's shots left Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli in awe as he wrote on X:

"2,6,4,4,4,4. I wudnt have believed if someone told me that is a malinga over....:)"
Kohli batted at a magnificent strike rate of 154.65 to help India win. Gautam Gambhir supported him with a fine half-century. Malinga ended with embarrassing figures of 1/96 in just 7.4 overs that day.

Virat Kohli's century went in vain as India failed to qualify for the final

While Virat's century helped India earn a bonus point and stay in the hunt for a place in the final, Australia and Sri Lanka eventually qualified. Sri Lanka beat Australia by nine runs in the next match to finish with 19 points, the same as Australia. India finished with 15 points.

Australia later avenged that defeat by winning the best of three finals by 2-1. The Aussies lifted the tri-series title in 2012, but the series is still remembered for Virat Kohli's knock.

Edited by Aditya Singh
